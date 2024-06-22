Father of 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by illegal alien in NYC park slams Biden's open border for attack: 'This is what happens'

The dad of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped inside a New York City park by an illegal immigrant has broken his silence. The furious father slammed President Joe Biden's open-border policy for the disturbing sex crimes allegedly committed against his daughter by an illegal alien.

A 13-year-old boy and girl had just finished playing soccer and were walking in Kissena Park in Queens around 3:30 p.m. on June 13. Suddenly, a man purportedly demanded that the two children follow him into a dense, wooded area of the park. When the schoolchildren refused, the man reportedly threatened them with a "large machete-style knife," according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

Once in the wooded area, the man reportedly tied the wrists of the children with a shoelace and stuffed their mouths with a bandana and a piece of cloth.

As Blaze News previously reported, the man then raped the 13-year-old girl.

He allegedly stole their cellphones and ordered the children to stay put for 20 minutes as he fled the crime scene.

The kids returned to their school to report the alleged child sex crime. School officials notified the police.

NYPD released surveillance images of the rape suspect. Local residents recognized the suspect and informed the police that the man's name was Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi – a 25-year-old illegal immigrant from Ecuador.

Kenny said of the suspect, "Everybody knew who we were looking for. We had tips coming in actually naming the perpetrator. They knew who he was. They saw him out on the street."

This week, as many as 10 residents spotted Inga-Landi and cornered him until NYPD officers arrived to arrest him. Inga-Landi allegedly fought with the good Samaritans.

Video shows police officers dragging him out from under a car.

Inga-Landi faces 11 charges, including rape, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

On Wednesday, Inga-Landi appeared in court for arraignment.

Prosecutors read the transcript of a video of Inga-Landi speaking with investigators, which he not only seemingly admitted to raping the girl but also said he filmed the sex attack.

"I was nervous at first, then got comfortable and recorded it," he allegedly said on the video, which caused "sighs from the audience."

He also reportedly told investigators, "I went to buy drugs, afterwards."

Judge Joanne Watters denied him bail.

The father of the 13-year-old victim blamed Biden's border crisis for the illegal alien raping his young daughter.

The distraught dad told the New York Post, "The open border policy, I have never agreed with, because that just invites a lot of things that we don’t need. And look what came in. Look what happened to my daughter."

He added that "this is what happens" when illegal immigrants are allowed to cross the border unchecked and unfettered.

The 70-year-old father's name was withheld to protect his daughter's identity.

Inga-Landi illegally crossed the U.S. southern border and entered Texas in 2021. Last February, he was ordered to leave the country by a New York City immigration judge.

"My mind is really swirling with all of the anger I have right now."

The father said the family has "been going through hell" since the alleged sex attack.

"It just turned my world upside down, and the healing process has yet to begin," he told the outlet. "My mind is really swirling with all of the anger I have right now."

He was thankful for the residents catching the suspect, and noted that things would been different if he had gotten ahold of Inga-Landi.

"Especially when you have a child that’s been violated viciously, the instinct that I have is thank God I didn't see this guy," the father proclaimed.

When asked about his daughter’s current situation, he responded, “You can't even imagine. So let's just leave it at that."

