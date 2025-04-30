'Finish the kids': Father slits wife's throat and threatens family massacre, but heroic 10-year-old girl saves siblings

A heroic 10-year-old girl in Oregon thwarted a possible family massacre by her father after he had already slit the throat of the mother of his children, according to authorities.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that police responded to multiple reports that there was a disturbance at a home in Gresham, Oregon, on June 7, 2021.

Police said Jesus Huchin-Interian began fighting with the mother of his children after accusing her of cheating on him.

The daughter told police that her father threatened the mother that he was going to "finish her" and then "finish the kids."

Huchin-Interian then physically attack his wife and slit her throat, according to police.

The 10-year-old daughter jumped into action to protect herself and her younger siblings.

"The 10-year-old reported that she grabbed a knife herself and tried to stab the defendant, but the knife was too dull, so she dropped it and ran to her room with her little siblings and locked the door," according to the press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Once barricaded in the bedroom, the young girl called 911 for help.

The father reportedly fled the crime scene after the daughter notified the police.

Once the father left the home, the daughter allegedly emerged from her room and began giving life-saving aid to her mother, who survived her horrific injuries.

"When police arrived, they found the victim 'lifeless,' face down in a pool of blood, with a deep 8-inch cut to her neck," according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Meanwhile, Huchin-Interian was on the lam for years after the alleged attempted murder.

Law enforcement did not track down and arrest Huchin-Interian until March 2024, when he was located in San Francisco, California.

Huchin-Interian accepted a plea deal from prosecutors just days before his trial was set to begin.

On April 18, Huchin-Interian pleaded guilty to a charge of assault in the second degree constituting domestic violence.

The father will serve a prison sentence of at least 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release.

Huchin-Interian will be sentenced on April 28.

Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Robin Beck Skarstad — who prosecuted the case for the state — said, "This case underscores the devastating impact domestic violence has on children in the home. The victim’s young daughter showed bravery and resilience that truly inspires us to work hard every day to interrupt the cycle of abuse and to keep families safe."

