'Go back to your $2 million home': GOP candidate delivers blistering takedown of Democrat opponent

New Hampshire 2nd Congressional District candidate Lily Tang Williams delivered a blistering assault on Thursday against her opponent, Maggie Goodlander.



Goodlander is a former Biden administration Department of Justice official. She is married to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

During a Thursday debate, Goodlander accused Tang Williams of catering to the wealthiest Americans by supporting tax breaks.

'You pretend you are poor.'

"She believes that we should give a break to the wealthiest and the biggest corporations and hope for the best, hope that the results will trickle down to hardworking people," Goodlander stated.

"I take a very different approach. I believe that the middle class deserves a tax cut, and I believe that we will do a lot for this country by ensuring that we don't continue this disastrous tax policy," she added.

Without missing a beat, Tang Williams fired back, accusing Goodlander of being a multimillionaire herself who is out of touch with the struggles of everyday Americans.

"You are wealthy. You're worth $20 million to $30 million. How do you know about regular people's suffering? Do you go shopping? Go to Walmart? Buy food? I talk to those people. And you pretend to be a renter in Nashua a few months ago, move back to run for this open seat with millions of dollars from Washington, D.C., insiders," Tang Williams told Goodlander.

Goodlander rents an apartment in Nashua. If she wins the election, she has stated she will purchase property in the district, according to the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

"I don't have money to run a TV ad, and you pretend you are poor, complain rent is so high," Tang Williams continued. "You do not understand regular people's concerns."

"Just go back to your $2 million home in Portsmouth," she remarked. "You do not understand regular people's concerns."

Tang Williams' fiery rebuttal went viral on social media.

According to the Daily Beast and the New York Times, Goodlander and Sullivan purchased a $1.2 million home in Portsmouth in 2018.

Earlier this year, Goodlander was torched for complaining that rent costs are "too damn high" while holding millions of dollars in real estate.

Tang Williams was raised in China during Mao Zedong's cultural revolution. She came to the United States with only $100 and became a citizen in 1994.

Following the viral debate moment, Tang Williams posted on X, "I have the fire in my belly to fight for the people in #NH02. I will always tell the truth."