Good guy with a gun isn't about to let accused carjacker get away with stealing 74-year-old's vehicle

Marvette Perry, 36, tried to steal a couple's car earlier this month at a Florida gas station, police told WESH-TV.

The victim said he parked at the Exxon station in Ormond Beach to use the restroom, but before he could exit his vehicle, Perry opened the door, pushed him out of the way, and got into the driver's seat, the station reported.

'I come from a small town in North Carolina where people help each other. I just couldn't sit there and watch that transpire in a different way.'

But WESH said Adam McDaniels was visiting central Florida on the day of the incident, June 1, and just so happened to be getting gas at the station when he saw what was going down and made a beeline for Perry.

"I got out with my firearm," McDaniels told the station. "I ran over, pointed my firearm with a laser at her chest, and told her not to reach for any weapons."

WESH noted that McDaniels put his gun away when he realized Perry was unarmed, but he stayed close by.

"As soon as she saw my laser on her chest, she stopped, became stone cold, didn't move or speak," McDaniels added to the station. "I tried to get her to get out of the car, but she didn't do anything until the cops got there."

One of the victims — a 74-year-old man — held on to Perry's foot so she wouldn't take the car, WESH said, adding that the victim's wife was still sitting in the passenger seat.

"I think she was a little worked up, but he seemed pretty calm. He held her by the ankle and said he wouldn't let go," McDaniels noted to the station.

McDaniels told WESH he's glad he was able to intervene: "I come from a small town in North Carolina where people help each other. I just couldn't sit there and watch that transpire in a different way."

Perry was being held at the Volusia County Jail with no bond, the station said.

Image source: Volusia County (Fla.) Corrections

According to WKMG-TV, Perry faces charges of carjacking, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and resisting an officer without violence.

You can view video of WESH's interview with McDaniels here. Below is police bodycam video of Perry's arrest:

