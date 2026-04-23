GOP candidate lands in handcuffs after pool scare involving alcohol — and his 2 young kids

A Denver-area man running for the Colorado state Senate landed in handcuffs in the Florida Keys earlier this week after his 4-year-old daughter nearly drowned in a hotel pool — while he was allegedly at the bar.

Around 7:34 p.m. on Monday, a 911 call alerted first responders that a child was drowning at a hotel pool.

'I will work to restore parental rights where government has overstepped.'

A witness told police that a young boy, later identified as the 6-year-old son of Frederick Alfred Jr., came to him because his sister was drowning. The witness claimed that when he saw the girl, later identified as Alfred's 4-year-old daughter, she "was unconscious and foaming at the mouth," so he pulled her out of the pool and began CPR, Colorado Politics reported, citing a police report.

Another witness on the scene confirmed this account, police said.

Thankfully, first responders were able to revive the girl. The boy had also reportedly swallowed pool water as he attempted to rescue his sister but otherwise appeared to be unharmed.

At 7:40, Alfred entered the scene, carrying an alcoholic beverage, police claimed. Alfred explained that he left his kids at the hot tub to go grab a drink at the bar and estimated he had been gone about five minutes, police further claimed.

Alfred's breath reeked of alcohol, and a receipt from the bar showed he had purchased two alcoholic beverages during his time away from his kids, police added.

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Pawel Kacperek/Getty Images

Though his kids appeared to be OK, first responders strongly recommended they be taken to the hospital just in case, but Alfred initially refused, reports said. After some more cajoling, Alfred eventually relented, and the children were taken to a local hospital.

At 8 p.m. that night, Alfred was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Detention Center. Jail records state that he has been charged with one count of felony child neglect and that he has an arraignment hearing on May 5.

The Department of Children and Families was notified, CBS News Colorado reported. Whether the children's mother accompanied the family on this trip is unclear.

Originally from Florida, according to his campaign Facebook account, 38-year-old Alfred currently lives in Commerce City, Colorado, and is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the District 21 state Senate seat. The primary is scheduled for June 30.

His campaign website lists "parental rights" first among his "legislative priorities."

"Families not the state should guide their children. I will work to restore parental rights where government has overstepped and ensure schools partner with parents, not replace them," the website says.

Elsewhere on the website, Alfred describes himself as a husband, a father, and the son of immigrants who wants to protect Colorado kids and parents from Democratic "policies that put government first and families last."

"I believe in a better path for Senate District 21, one that trusts parents, supports strong energy policies that grow jobs and opportunity, and embraces innovation to secure Colorado's future," he adds.

Alfred did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News or from Colorado Politics, Denver7, or CBS News Colorado.

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