Long-shot Democrat candidate in Florida allegedly threatens to kill 'two elderly victims' — possibly his parents: VIDEO

Whatever hopes Kevin Cichowski had of launching a political career are now likely over after he was arrested in connection with an attack on two elderly individuals in Florida last week.

On Friday morning, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a 911 call from a residence in Palm Coast about what the office described as "a domestic disturbance with a weapon." According to the 911 caller, the allegedly armed suspect "had battered two elderly victims in the home — hitting one with a cane and throwing a cellphone at the other."

'This is insane.'

The 911 caller, who was one of the two victims, claimed the suspect "had threatened to kill them multiple times and stated he would kill law enforcement if they were called," the sheriff's office said.

What's worse, the two victims were holed up in a bedroom of the residence, unable to escape because one of the victims was "bedridden," the sheriff's office added. Deputies at the scene managed to help the victims evacuate the residence safely.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Kevin Cichowski.

Bodycam footage, obtained and shared by the New York Post, reveals Cichowski rambling about his mother and father during his arrest. The outlet noted that though the sheriff's office did not verify any relation between the parties involved, the two victims are believed to be Cichowski's parents.

"I can't believe this is happening," Cichowski says as a deputy escorts him out of the residence in handcuffs, video shows.

"I haven't done anything wrong," he adds. "This is insane."

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- YouTube

Cichowski has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery on a person over 65, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with a witness, and two counts of robbery by sudden snatching.

During his trip to jail, Cichowski expressed suicidal ideation, the sheriff's office said, prompting detention under the Florida Baker Act, which involves detaining those experiencing a mental health episode and who may pose a threat to personal or public safety.

Jail records indicate he remains in custody as of Monday evening. Cichowski was also arrested in 2024 for domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

The Facebook post from the sheriff's office noted Cichowski's attempted forays into Floridian politics: "Cichowski is running for election for Governor of Florida. Cichowski previously ran for Palm Coast mayor in 2021."

Cichowski did indeed file for the Florida gubernatorial race as a Democrat on March 24, according to Florida State Department records.

Even before his arrest, however, his prospects were rather dim. The Democratic field is already crowded with former Rep. David Jolly and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings dominating the race. One poll released following Cichowski's entry has him registering nominal support.

Cichowski's campaign and the Florida Democratic Party did not respond to requests for comment from Blaze News.

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