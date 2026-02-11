'Die from masturbation': Days before murdering his parents, Utah 'trans' man made eerie complaints about 'lunatic' housemate

On June 18, 2024, Collin "Mia" Bailey gunned down his parents in cold blood in their Southern Utah home and attempted to do the same to a brother and sister-in-law.

Through bodycam footage and police reports obtained via public records requests, Blaze News can confirm that less than two weeks before the heinous shootings, Bailey made a disturbing call to police, accusing his then-housemate of harassing him and threatening to kill him with a shotgun.

Sound amplifier, 'X-ray' device, and poison: Bailey spins wild tale

At 3:41 a.m. on June 5, 2024, Officer Weston Hughes knocked on a door inside a residence in a quiet neighborhood in St. George, Utah. A sign reading "Baby is Asleep" hung on that interior door, and behind it lived Joseph Earl, his wife, and their young children.

Other tenants lived in the house as well. Collin "Mia" Bailey was one of them.

'I'm going to screw my wife and make you die from masturbation.'

Though not for long.

Bailey was supposed to move out later that day. Earl's wife, whose name is not provided in any of the reports, told police they were evicting Bailey for repeatedly making noise at night and waking up their kids.

This night was apparently no exception.

Officer Hughes and backup Officer Rob Anderson arrived at the residence in response to a 911 call from Bailey made at 3:23 that morning. The officers met Bailey outside the residence and listened to his wild rantings about Joseph Earl, whom he identified as the "house manager."

"He hates me quite a bit, like, hates my guts," Bailey emphasized. "And he's pulling these stunts for months now. And the moment he pulled the gun, it was like, all right, I gotta say something."

Bailey then explained to the cops that about a half-hour earlier, Earl had loaded a shotgun and threatened to kill him. Bailey reiterated to Anderson that Earl threatened to kill him "multiple times" and that he had been making similar threats for days.

"I know he has a shotgun because he tried loading it and then threatened to kill me and stuff," Bailey told Hughes.

Hughes later asked Bailey to describe the gun. Bailey replied, "I don't know what it was. It was too dark, but it was a shotgun."

After Bailey gave meandering and seemingly inconsistent statements about what happened that night, Hughes asked him to clarify how he could have seen the gun but didn't "know what it looked like." Bailey replied: "I saw it. I've heard it. But I quickly opened the door and closed it."

In addition to accusing Earl of brandishing the shotgun, Bailey repeatedly claimed that Earl had a "sound amplifier" that allowed him to hear everything Bailey did in his room. Bailey further alleged that the amplifier gave him "splitting headaches."

Bailey also referred to an "anti-recording" device that "blocks out sound from [Earl's] end upstairs," as well as some sort of "X-ray"-like device that allowed Earl to learn Bailey's passwords.

"So there's a thing. It slides — it's four wheels. Because you can hear it up on the roof, you know. When you walk, you can hear footsteps, right? Or you can slide it throughout the house," Bailey said of the "X-ray" machine.

Bailey indicated that both the "anti-recording" and the "X-ray"-like device seemingly interfered with his ability to document Earl's antics. At least one of Earl's alleged devices sometimes caused the house to "shake," Bailey claimed, though it is unclear which one.

While Earl "appears to be in face fine," he's actually "very, very manipulative," Bailey insisted.

Bailey also claimed to Officer Hughes that Earl had confessed to putting "poison" in Bailey's drinks and threatened to put other drugs in them as well.

Bailey even claimed that some of Earl's threats were sexual in nature. "I'm going to screw my wife and make you die from masturbation," Bailey recalled Earl saying.

That particular night, Earl made other sexually explicit comments, Bailey claimed. "Basically he was saying, 'F**k you! I hate you! Suck my c**k!'" Bailey said.

"So many messed up stuff. This guy is [a] lunatic," Bailey insisted.

'I don't have schizophrenia or anything like that.'

Bailey later flipped through his phone, showing Officer Anderson a long list of apparent recordings as well as images and videos that Anderson indicated Bailey had taken of himself earlier that morning. Anderson then confirmed to Hughes that he saw nothing on Bailey's phone to substantiate claims of a "disturbance."

For his part, Earl denied making any threats, brandishing any weapon, or even engaging in any kind of argument with Bailey before he went to bed that night. "Absolutely nothing like that has happened," Earl told Hughes.

Earl's wife, wearing a bathrobe and carrying a child, confirmed to Anderson that there had been no "disturbance" and that her husband had been sleeping next to her all night. "I would have known if he left," she added.

Throughout his conversations with the cops, Bailey repeatedly requested that they search the Earls' apartment for evidence to back up his claims, alleging that Joseph Earl posed a threat to the other tenants in the home, but the officers declined. "It really doesn't work that way," Anderson replied. "There's not even enough probable cause for us to apply for a warrant," noted Hughes.

The bodycam videos, both about 20 minutes in length, conclude with Officer Hughes advising everyone to go to bed and explaining to Bailey that there is "no evidence" to corroborate his story.

'A 96 ISSUE': Bailey's stability questioned

Police reports confirm that officials suspected Bailey of experiencing some kind of mental health episode from the start. Bailey called St. George police at 3:23 a.m. that day, the call report showed, and by 3:29, the dispatcher had already described him as "SOUNDING MORE AND MORE 96."

Hughes, who first made contact with Bailey at 3:30 a.m. and exited Bailey's residence at 3:50 a.m., reported to dispatch at 3:54 a.m. that "THIS WILL BE A 96 ISSUE."

"96" is code for a "mental subject."

Officer Hughes likewise admitted to Earl that Bailey's statements and behaviors suggested that "there's obviously something going on mentally. I just don't know exactly what it is."

In his incident report, Hughes documented that he asked Bailey whether he had "any mental illnesses" but that Bailey "denied having any."

Audio redactions in the bodycam footage make it impossible to confirm Hughes' claim of asking Bailey about "any" mental illness, but Bailey told the officers at 3:48 a.m., "I don't have schizophrenia or anything like that."

Bailey did tell Anderson that he identifies as "transgender" and began transitioning four years prior. Bailey also suggested that his gender identity could be a possible reason for Earl's alleged animosity.

If the Earls harbored any trans-related animus against Bailey, they did not show it during their conversations with police. The Earls always referred to Bailey with female pronouns and indicated that they were mainly frustrated that Bailey frequently woke up their children and that he fabricated a story about their family and posted it to Facebook.

Throughout their appearances on the bodycam footage, the Earls seem calm and direct, just bewildered about being woken up in the middle of the night and about Bailey's accusations against Joseph.

Joseph Earl and the woman believed to be his wife did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

At one point, Bailey did suggest that he suffered from self-loathing and that he admitted as much within earshot of Earl. "I kept complaining to myself that I didn't like myself," Bailey claimed to Officer Anderson. Bailey indicated that this alleged admission may have stoked Earl's ire.

Bailey also admitted that he hadn't been "feeling very well lately," though he attributed that malaise to the "poison" Earl had allegedly given him.

It is unclear whether Bailey ever moved out of the residence he shared with the Earls and where he may have gone if he did.

'Guilty and mentally ill': Bailey's murderous rampage

Less than two weeks after this encounter with police, Bailey shot and killed his father, 70-year-old Joseph Bailey, and his mother, 69-year-old Gail Bailey, in their home in Washington City, Utah. He also shot through a bedroom door where his brother and sister-in-law had barricaded themselves, though the couple were able to flee to safety.

Following his arrest, Bailey reportedly told investigators: "I would do it again. I hate them."

In November 2025, Bailey, now 30, pled "guilty and mentally ill" to two counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to consecutive sentences of 25 years to life plus up to an additional five years for the assault.

At the sentencing hearing, Bailey's attorney, Ryan Stout, claimed that Bailey had been diagnosed with a bevy of mental illnesses: autism, psychosis, schizophrenia, ADHD, and OCD.

Dustin Bailey — one of Mia's brothers though not the one victimized in the attack — spoke at the hearing, reaffirming the family's support for "LGBTQ rights" and seemingly blaming some of Mia's mental spiral on cross-sex hormones.

"Providing powerful hormones to a person in a psychiatric crisis without proper psychiatric safeguards is not affirming care. It is reckless. ... It acted as an accelerant, intensifying instability, impairing judgment, and compounding risk. That failure harmed Mia, and it endangered our parents," Dustin said.

Mia Bailey, who claims to have converted to Islam, is currently housed at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, which has separate buildings for men and women. Blaze News reached out to the Utah Department of Corrections to verify whether he is housed with male inmates but did not receive a response.

The St. George incident report and call report both list Bailey's sex as male.

