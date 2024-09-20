Republican pulls ahead of Maine Dem the GOP has long hoped to defeat

One of the top House races is looking great for Republicans, according to the first poll out of Maine's 2nd District.

Republican candidate Austin Theriault is beating Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden 47% to 44%, according to the Pan Atlantic Research survey. Another 9% of those surveyed said they were undecided.

'Trump leads Harris by 7% in the district.'

Golden is seen as a vulnerable candidate because former President Donald Trump won his district in 2016 and in 2020, making it one of the few such congressional seats.

The Democrat's weakness is even more astonishing given that polling had him ahead by as much as 20 percentage points in 2020 at about this same time in the campaign.

Perhaps due to his precarious position in the district, Golden has not said whether he will vote for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris yet. Trump leads Harris by 7% in the district.

The Democrat has an advantage in name recognition in the district, but the GOP may chip away at that with an advertising campaign.

Golden had opposed gun control measures in Congress, but in 2023 he issued an apology to his constituents and said he had changed his mind. However, it was unclear just what measures he would support, and efforts by Blaze News to obtain clarification from his office were unanswered.

Theriault, who is a state congressman, has made his support of the Second Amendment a key part of his campaign strategy.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!