GOP seeks to cut off NPR, PBS from taxpayer funds: 'Radical-left propaganda'

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) proposed legislation on Thursday to prevent National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service from receiving taxpayer funds.

Jackson announced the bill following a tense hearing with NPR president and CEO Katherine Maher and PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger.

'These taxpayer-funded PR arms of the Democrat Party don't deserve the American people's hard-earned money.'

The House Oversight Committee's Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency questioned Maher and Kerger about the outlets' political bias, citing public remarks, partisan reporting, and gender ideology programming.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), DOGE subcommittee chairwoman, highlighted Maher's social media posts.

"You posted on X that 'America is addicted to white supremacy' — that's appalling. You publicly chastised using the phrases 'boy and girl,' which you said 'erases the language for nonbinary people,'" Greene told Maher.

Maher expressed regret for previously referring to President Donald Trump as a "deranged racist" and "sociopath." She also admitted that NPR "made a mistake" by ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

During the hearing, Greene pressed Kerger about programming that featured gender ideology and a cross-dressing man.

Maher and Kerger maintained that their respective outlets were unbiased and should continue receiving taxpayer funds, but House Republicans were unconvinced.

Jackson's proposed bill, No Partisan Radio and Partisan Broadcasting Service Act, would "eliminate all federal funding" for NPR and PBS.

Jackson stated, "For decades, radical Democrats have funneled taxpayer dollars to NPR and PBS under the guise of 'serving the public,' despite both organizations abandoning their founding missions to provide non-biased content and instead promoting the same radical-left propaganda as any other fake news outlet."

"If these organizations want to push partisan agendas, they do not deserve another dime of federal support," he added.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Jackson accused the outlets of being "chronically biased" and "pushing Democratic talking points under the fake banner of 'public media.'"

"It's time to cut them off and stop forcing taxpayers to pay for their liberal lies!" Jackson declared.

Greene announced that she is co-sponsoring Jackson's bill.

"As my DOGE subcommittee hearing showed, these taxpayer-funded PR arms of the Democrat Party don't deserve the American people's hard-earned money. NPR and PBS hate President Trump, his supporters, and the majority of Americans who sent us a mandate in 2024. They can hate us on their own dime," Greene said.

Additional co-sponsors of the proposed bill include Republican Reps. Jodey Arrington (Texas), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Tim Burchett (Tenn.), Michael Cloud (Texas), Mike Collins (Ga.), Neal Dunn (Fla.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Troy Nehls (Texas), Chip Roy (Texas), Keith Self (Texas), and Randy Weber (Texas).