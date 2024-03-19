Graham says he met with Zelenskyy, suggested that aid as a 'loan is the most likely path forward'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed that a "loan is the most likely path forward" for U.S. aid to Ukraine.

"During my meeting with President Zelensky, I informed him that given the crisis at the United States' southern border and our overwhelming debt, President Trump’s idea of turning aid from the United States into a no-interest, waivable loan is the most likely path forward. This is not only true for aid for Ukraine, but for other countries across the board. I reiterated that the House’s Ukraine aid legislation must include some American border security provisions," Graham noted in a statement.

The U.S. has already supplied significant assistance to Ukraine, but some politicians want America to provide more.

"I am also urging the Biden Administration to send longer-range artillery, accelerate F-16 training for the Ukrainians, and designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law," Graham noted.

"It is critical that our partners continue to provide military and technical assistance, such as air defense systems and missiles," Zelenskyy asserted in a social media post. "The continued support of Ukraine by international partners, particularly the United States, is now more important than ever in implementing plans to de-occupy our territories and protect our people."

In a post on Truth Social last month, Trump said when the U.S. provides aid to another country, it should be supplied as a loan.

"FROM THIS POINT FORWARD, ARE YOU LISTENING U.S. SENATE(?), NO MONEY IN THE FORM OF FOREIGN AID SHOULD BE GIVEN TO ANY COUNTRY UNLESS IT IS DONE AS A LOAN, NOT JUST A GIVEAWAY. IT CAN BE LOANED ON EXTRAORDINARILY GOOD TERMS, LIKE NO INTEREST AND AN UNLIMITED LIFE, BUT A LOAN NEVERTHELESS. THE DEAL SHOULD BE (CONTINGENT!) THAT THE U.S. IS HELPING YOU, AS A NATION, BUT IF THE COUNTRY WE ARE HELPING EVER TURNS AGAINST US, OR STRIKES IT RICH SOMETIME IN THE FUTURE, THE LOAN WILL BE PAID OFF AND THE MONEY RETURNED TO THE UNITED STATES. WE SHOULD NEVER GIVE MONEY ANYMORE WITHOUT THE HOPE OF A PAYBACK, OR WITHOUT “STRINGS” ATTACHED. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SHOULD BE “STUPID” NO LONGER!" Trump wrote.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!