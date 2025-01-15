Greg Abbott throws down threat over Texas A&M trip to event that excludes whites, Asians. Soon school has change of heart.

Texas A&M University canceled a trip to a conference that excludes whites and Asians after Republican Texas Gov. Abbott threatened the job of the school's president, Fox News reported.

Conservative investigative writer Christopher Rufo posted Monday on X that "Texas A&M is sponsoring a trip to a DEI conference that prohibits whites and Asians from attending. The university falsely claims that this use of taxpayer funds does not violate the state's DEI ban. @TAMU is supporting racial segregation and breaking the law."

'I don’t believe we fully considered the spirit of our state law in making the initial decision to participate.'

In his post, Rufo included images of emails relating to registering for the PhD Project's Annual Conference, which takes place in Chicago in March. Rufo also included an image of registration requirements, which state that the conference is "designed for historically underrepresented individuals considering business doctoral studies" — and that "to be eligible for the annual conference, you must identify as Black/African American, Latinx/Hispanic American or Native American/Canadian Indigenous."

Abbott reacted strongly on X to Texas A&M's planned sponsorship of the trip north: "Hell, no. It’s against Texas law and violates the U.S. Constitution. It will be fixed immediately, or the president will soon be gone."

The university posted the following on X a few hours after Abbott's reaction:

Soon university President Mark A. Welsh III told Fox News in a statement that he acknowledges the event is "not in line" with state law and that the trip is being canceled.

"While the proper process for reviewing and approving attendance at such events was followed, I don’t believe we fully considered the spirit of our state law in making the initial decision to participate," the statement read, according to the cable news network. "This particular conference’s limitations on the acceptable race of attendees is not in line with the intent of SB-17, and, as a result, we will not be sending anyone to participate in this conference."

Fox News said the statement was sent to staff and faculty at the university's Mays Business School. The cable news network added that it reached out to Abbott's office for comment.

