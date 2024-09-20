Guatemalan national fights state trooper who stopped him for driving 114 mph; his blood-alcohol level is twice legal limit

A Guatemalan national was caught on dashcam video fighting an Arkansas state trooper who pulled him over for driving 114 miles per hour on an interstate highway. What's more, the motorist's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Arkansas state police on Wednesday released the dashcam video from the July 27 traffic stop in Rogers; you can view it here.

Angel Zapet-Alvarado, 26, of Guatemala was traveling 114 miles per hour in heavy traffic on Interstate 49 southbound when he passed Trooper Alexandria Duncan's marked patrol unit near the 83-mile marker around 7:43 p.m., police said.

Zapet-Alvarado initially showed no signs of stopping, even after Trooper Duncan activated her emergency lights and sirens, police said.

After stopping his vehicle on the right shoulder, Duncan told Zapet-Alvarado to exit the vehicle.

Duncan observed Zapet-Alvarado with his hand on the gearshift and took his keys to prevent him from driving off.

He ignored commands to exit and resisted Duncan’s efforts to remove him from the car — and the trooper deployed her taser when he refused to comply.

In fact, the dashcam video shows Zapet-Alvarado continually refusing to comply with Duncan's orders to roll over on his stomach and put his hands behind his back; Duncan responds by pulling the taser trigger numerous times, after which Zapet-Alvarado cries out in pain.

At one point, Zapet-Alvarado wrestles Duncan's taser from her and throws it into interstate traffic.

He also kicked Trooper Duncan’s head multiple times, police said.

But a Good Samaritan — 31-year-old Kylie Sutton — witnessed the fight and can be seen running toward it in the highway shoulder. When Duncan notices Sutton, she tells her to grab her taser, which Sutton does.

But Zapet-Alvarado then manages to get on top of Duncan.

With that, Sutton helps the trooper by grabbing Zapet-Alvarado from behind and moving him to the ground.

Finally, Duncan tells the Good Samaritan to move away from the fight — after which she informs the combative Zapet-Alvarado that she's going to shoot him. But he persists, and Duncan does exactly what she promised — this time with her gun.

Police said she fired one round, which wounded Zapet-Alvarado in the right temple. Yet, police said he continued to resist arrest and refused Duncan’s instructions to get on the ground.

Soon, an arriving state trooper can be seen coming to help Duncan arrest Zapet-Alvarado.

Zapet-Alvarado was transported to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, where he was treated and released to law enforcement, police said.

Toxicology results indicate his blood-alcohol was .16 and that cannabinoids were present. He was transported to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he remained, and he was placed on hold for a Homeland Security Investigation.

Trooper Duncan was treated for non-life-threatening injuries she sustained when Zapet-Alvarado assaulted her, police said.

What happened next?

The state police Criminal Investigation Division presented an investigative case file to the prosecuting attorney Aug. 9, police said, and Benton County Prosecutor Joshua Robinson announced Wednesday that Duncan’s use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.

“I wholeheartedly support Trooper Duncan," Col. Mike Hagar said. "We tell our troopers to trust their instincts and lean into their experience and training when they’re on the highways. Anyone who has walked in a trooper’s boots knows that trusting your gut keeps you safe so that you can protect and serve the public. In our world, hesitation can get you killed.”

Hagar added, “I thank God that he gave Alex the strength to survive that encounter, and that he put Kylie by her side when she needed support the most. I’m so proud of them both.”

