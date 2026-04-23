'Monster' guidance counselor admits to sexually abusing underage girl; promised to leave husband and kids for victim: Police

A former North Carolina guidance counselor faces decades in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing an underage girl, according to police. The ex-school staffer reportedly promised the victim that she would leave her family to be with her.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that an investigation was launched in February 2024 regarding accusations that a school guidance counselor was involved in an improper relationship with a student.

'A predator was lurking behind the walls of the counseling office, waiting for a victim.'

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Jessica Patrick Finley, a guidance counselor and volleyball coach at McDowell County High School.

Finley was charged with eight counts of indecent liberties with a child, six counts of statutory sex offense with a child, one count of sex act with a student, and one count of offenses involving a child under the age of 15.

"In April 2025, Finley declined a plea agreement and chose to proceed toward trial," the press release read.

On Thursday, Finley pleaded guilty to all charges in superior court.

A judge sentenced Finley to a minimum of 28 years and four months and a maximum of 40 years and six months in prison, police said.

At the time of sentencing, Finley already had served 778 days in jail, according to McDowell News.

Finley is required to pay a fine of $30,000 and register as a sex offender upon release.

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The victim — now 17 years old — explained to the court that she originally sought counseling for anxiety and depression before her relationship with Finley began, according to McDowell News.

"I was seeking help during a time when I felt alone, and she took advantage of that," the victim said in court.

The victim knew the guidance counselor because Finley was a volleyball coach and the student played volleyball, according to McDowell News.

“A predator was lurking behind the walls of the counseling office, waiting for a victim,” the teen's older sister said in court, adding that "a day does not go by that we do not wonder what we could have done to prevent this nightmare for my sister."

The victim’s mother told the courtroom, "We would have beat the door hinges off that building to save her from that monster" and that "children are off limits. Period. No excuses and no exceptions."

A sobbing Finley told the court, "I would just like to say I am so sorry for my actions and the things I have caused, for pain I have caused, for the Carter family, my family, and my own children."

The McDowell News reported that Finley's attorney, Christopher Rumfelt, argued that Finley was suffering from postpartum depression and having marital issues around the time of the sexual abuse.

Rumfelt conceded regarding Finley, "This will follow her until the day she dies. She understands that and accepts that."

Officials with McDowell Public Schools confirmed to WHNS-TV that Finley resigned in February 2024, once the school district was made aware of the child sex crime allegations.

WLOS-TV obtained warrants revealing that Finley had sexual conversations through text messages with the 14-year-old student.

"Finley and (Minor Child 1) discussed details of their sexual encounters, as well as acts they wanted to perform on each other in the future," the warrants stated.

McDowell News reported, "Finley also had phone sex with the victim on one occasion."

The victim told investigators that Finley performed sexual acts on her on multiple occasions in Finley's guidance counselor's office at McDowell High School, according to WLOS.

Finley also told the underage girl that she would leave her family for her, according to warrants.

"Finley made statements to (Minor Child 1) regarding Finley leaving her husband and children to be with (Minor Child 1)," the warrants said.

The teen told investigators that she thought she was dating Finley, WLOS reported.

McDowell News reported, "The victim said she tried multiple times to stop seeing Finley. The victim said anytime she tried to stop the interactions, Finley would threaten to quit her job or kill herself."

The news outlet added that the victim said she felt trapped by the fear of being held responsible for Finley’s death.

Shanon Smith, a captain at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the crimes being reported, told McDowell News that Finley's father had been a deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, and Finley's mother had worked with McDowell CrimeStoppers.

With a potential conflict of interest, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office handed over the investigation to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

McDowell Public Schools did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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