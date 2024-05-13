Gun-toting DoorDash driver turns the tables on wannabe carjackers

An armed DoorDash driver turned the tables on a couple of would-be carjackers last week in a Philadelphia suburb.

The driver arrived just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to deliver food at the Lynnewood Gardens Apartments in the 1900 block of Humphrey Merry Way in Cheltenham Township, WCAU-TV reported, citing police.

Delivery drivers 'feel the need to arm themselves for their own personal protection, and it's incidents like this that kind of reinforce that philosophy.'

It was at that point that two people — one with a gun — confronted the DoorDash driver, police told the station.

The driver told police one of the suspects demanded his keys, after which the driver threw them to the ground, WCAU reported.

The tables turn

Police said the driver — armed with a legally purchased gun and a permit to carry — soon heard a gunshot and fired back, the station said.

The two suspects ran off, but WCAU said a K-9 found 18-year-old Divine Allen Hargrove hiding near a garage.

According to the station's video report, Hargrove also was near a ghost gun that police said was loaded with an extended magazine containing 26 rounds of live ammunition.

Officials said Hargrove told police he was the victim, but the DoorDash driver described the males who approached him, and Hargrove matched, WCAU said.

Hargrove was arraigned on robbery and gun charges and taken to Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail, WTXF-TV reported. The bail amount was $100,000 cash, WCAU added.



The other suspect got away, WCAU said, and no one was hurt.

Investigators added that the resident at the address for the DoorDash delivery didn't place the order, WTXF reported.

Officials told the station similar robberies have been reported in the area.

Lt. Andrew Snyder of Cheltenham Police told WCAU that investigators believe carjacking was the suspects' motive since DoorDash drivers don't deal with cash.

Snyder added to the station that delivery drivers "feel the need to arm themselves for their own personal protection, and it's incidents like this that kind of reinforce that philosophy."

Snyder also told WCAU that police "really want to hear from anybody who may have been a victim of something similar who just didn't report it or felt that they didn't want to get involved."



Those with information should contact Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600 or email PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov, WCAU added.

