Gutsy motorist faces down gun-toting carjacker, gamely fights back against thug with his bare hands

A gutsy motorist faced down a gun-toting carjacker in Maryland earlier this week and successfully fought back with his bare hands.

Anne Arundel County Police said a male brandishing a firearm approached a 32-year-old man around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Marathon gas station in the 5700 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park and demanded his car keys. Brooklyn Park is about 20 minutes south of Baltimore.

'Good. Fight back against thugs.'



Police said the victim initially complied but then quickly rushed the suspect, causing him to fall backward, after which the suspect's gun discharged.

The bullet struck the windshield of the victim’s vehicle, police said, adding that the suspect then fled the scene on the back of a black moped another unidentified person was driving.

Officers conducted a search of the area but couldn't find the suspects, police said, adding that the victim did not report any injuries.

Northern District detectives are investigating and request that those with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

How are observers reacting?

Commenters underneath WMAR-TV's Facebook post about the incident seemed please with the motorist's actions:

"Good job," one commenter said. "Tired of criminals terrorizing people."

"Good," another user declared. "Fight back against thugs."

"Outstanding," another user exclaimed.

"The question is: WHY does the average citizen have to even deal with this level of crime???" another commenter wondered.

"The wrong 'leaders' and legislators are in office," another user wrote. "The Constitution states that we have a right to protect ourselves, but we also have the right to feel reasonably safe. Maryland residents are being failed miserably and gaslighted."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!