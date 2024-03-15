Haitian migrant in US legally on Biden's 'parole' program allegedly rapes teen girl

A Haitian migrant residing in Massachusetts has been legally accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

At about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a sexual assault at the Comfort Inn in Rockland, Massachusetts, about 20 miles south of Boston. The hotel is currently being used as a migrant shelter.

When they arrived, they learned that Cory Alvarez, a 26-year-old Haitian national, had allegedly attacked a 15-year-old girl. Both are migrants who have been staying at the shelter, but whether the two know each other is unclear.

"The victim reviewed the photos, pointed at the defendant’s photo, and said that’s the man who raped me," said a prosecutor.

The girl was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Alvarez was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated rape of a child with a more than 10-year age gap. He pled not guilty to the charge on Thursday morning. He was denied bond and forced to surrender his passport pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for next week.

ICE has also reportedly lodged a detainer request for Alvarez, though Massachusetts courts have ignored such requests in the recent past. Last fall, a court in Dorchester released from custody Pierre Lucard Emile, an illegal immigrant from Haiti, even though he had been accused of raping a disabled person. He was arrested by ICE eight weeks later.

Alvarez emigrated from Haiti to the United States last June as part of the Biden administration's "parole" program. Begun in October 2022 and then expanded three months later, the program allows a total of 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to come to the United States legally each month so long as they have a sponsor and can pass "certain checks," Fox News reported. Once here, migrants can remain for two years and even gain work permits.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed that the program provides a "safe and orderly way" for migrants from these countries "to reach the United States" as part of a larger plan to control migration to America from other countries in the Western Hemisphere.

According to reports, Alvarez secured a sponsor in New Jersey and had no prior criminal record before arriving in the U.S.

