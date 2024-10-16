13-year-old tragically crushed to death at haunted hayride in Minnesota

A 13-year-old was crushed to death by a trolley wagon being pulled by a tractor at a haunted hayride event in Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday about a boy being injured after being run over at the hayride in St. Augusta. Despite their efforts to save his life, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Hold your babies tight. I would do anything to hold my baby again.'

Police said that several members of staff and bystanders tried to save his life, including an off-duty police officer and an off-duty medic.

The boy was later identified as Alexander "Xander" Mick, an eighth-grader at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.

A post on social media from the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride said the attraction is shutting down for the season out of respect for the victim and his family.

The owner of the hayride told KMSP-TV that he was good friends with the father of the child because they were both teachers at a high school. He said Xander's father, who is a music teacher, was organizing the event to help pay for a choir trip, and his son had come along to help his dad.

"Xander was an amazingly unique child who loved Jesus with all his heart and is happily in the arms of Jesus right now," said Teri Dahlberg Mick, the boy's mother. A GoFundMe donation page has been set up to help the family pay for his funeral costs.

"Hold your babies tight. I would do anything to hold my baby again," said the mom on Facebook.

Video and images from the hayride can be viewed on the news video report from KMSP on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!