Harris campaign tells voters in Pennsylvania she'll defend Israel but has a different message for voters in Michigan: CNN

A CNN report documented how the Harris-Walz campaign is trying to manage a rift in the Democratic Party between members of an anti-Israel fringe who have threatened to withhold their vote unless their demands are met.

'I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself.'

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is running ads in Pennsylvania, where Jewish voters may be pivotal in the election, saying that she will “stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

That message may not fly in Michigan, where Muslim voters have demanded the Biden-Harris stop supporting Israel as it continues a military operation against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The ads from the Harris campaign in Michigan instead promise that Harris will "not be silent about the human suffering occurring in Gaza.”

A Facebook ad in Pennsylvania contains sections of Harris' convention speech in which she affirms the right of Israel to exist while excising comments sympathetic to those in the Gaza Strip.

“I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival," she said in the ad.

For Michigan, a Facebook ad highlights her statements in support of Palestinians.

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating,” Harris says. “Our common humanity compels us to act."

The Harris campaign declined to comment on the report from CNN's KFILE.

Muslim Democrats have excoriated the Democratic Party for allowing an opportunity for former President Donald Trump to make inroads with Muslim voters. As part of that campaign, Trump visited a Muslim-owned restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan, on Friday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!