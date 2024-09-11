'She's a Marxist!' Trump hammers extremist policies of Kamala Harris during first debate: 'She has destroyed our country.'

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her extremist policies in their first debate since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Trump ripped into Harris after noting that she had simply copied text from Biden's economic plan on her official presidential campaign webpage.

'Look at these millions and millions of people that are pouring into our country.'

“Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat. She’s gone to my philosophy, but if she ever got elected, she’d change it and it will be the end of our country," he said.

Harris appeared to smirk at the joke while Trump continued.

"She's a Marxist. Everybody knows she's a Marxist! Her father is a Marxist professor in economics, and he told her well," he added.

"When you look at what she's done to our country and when you look at these millions and millions of people that are pouring into our country," Trump added. "She has destroyed our country with policy that's insane, almost policy that you’d have to say, they hate our country."

He went on to blame Harris for the immigration crisis that has allowed millions of illegal aliens to pour across the U.S.-Mexico border and damaged the economies of major cities.

Video of the criticism was posted to social media, where it was widely circulated.

Harris and Trump are meeting in their first debate at the National Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

