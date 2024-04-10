Harvard promotes segregated 'Affinity Celebrations' for graduates that it insists are not real graduations

Harvard University is promoting segregated graduate ceremonies that it insists are not hosted by the school and do not serve as actual graduation ceremonies.

The ceremonies were first noted by journalist Christopher Rufo, who listed the school's event dates on his X page.

Documentation for the events is limited and reportedly includes just one public posting at the time of this publication.



Harvard's Office For Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging listed 10 different affinity celebrations in a recently unearthed document.

The first day's events were categorized as: Disability, Global Indigenous, Asian American/Pacific Islander/Desi-American, First Generation-Low Income, and Jewish celebrations.

The second day included: "Latinx," Lavender, Black, Veterans, and Arab celebrations.

Notably, Rufo's original report from December 2023 did not include white or Jewish celebrations and included an "LGBTQ+" celebration.



According to National Review (which obtained the document), the lavender celebration has replaced the aforementioned sexuality-based celebration. A Jewish celebration was also added, but a white celebration remained absent.

Harvard has carefully labeled its documentation as to reflect that it is not the official host of the events and has shielded itself in event descriptions from any claims that the events could be seen as a graduation or any type of sanctioned, discriminatory event.

The event listing cited that the celebrations were hosted by "community partners and Alumni," and are "student lead gatherings" to celebrate the "diverse cultures, communities and identities present at Harvard."



It also stated that the celebrations are "open to all Harvard graduates who pre-register to attend."

One note that accompanied the listings explained that student groups and campus partners were holding the events.

"The Celebration Recognizing Arab Graduates, the Celebration Recognizing Jewish Graduates, and the Celebration Recognizing Veteran Graduates are being planned in collaboration with student groups and campus partners."

The public event page explained that the events "take place prior to Harvard University and School-based commencement programs" and do not serve as "graduations or convocation ceremonies." This was noted on the internally-circulated document, as well.

Still, the university offers a signup on its page and states that anyone interested in attending "one or more of the affinity celebrations" should complete the registration form.

The events are, however, officially listed as a collaboration between the Harvard Alumni Association, the Council of Deans of Students, the Commencement Office, student, staff, and faculty volunteers.

Also included were the new, fresher takes on DEI acronyms. Harvard boasts an Office For Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, which is shortened to OEDIB.

Within its science division, the university also has a Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging center. That sector has a vision to "shape and empower scientific innovation and learning on a foundation of community, inclusion, transparency, and partnership."

