'Have some godd**n balls': Newsom posts bizarre meltdown video about Trump from Davos

With the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, now in full swing, leaders from around the world are clamoring for the spotlight. And the Democratic governor of California is no exception.

In a video he shared on Tuesday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom went on an unhinged rant against President Donald Trump, who is expected to give an address on Wednesday.

'Diplomacy with Donald Trump? He's a T. rex. You mate with him or he devours you.'

The video, a composite of several edited soundbites in a loud hallway, features Newsom railing against Trump in a myriad of attacks, including with some novel comparisons.

Photo by Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images

Newsom demanded that European leaders "stop being complicit": "I can't take this complicity. People rolling over. I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders."



Newsom called the world leaders' handling of Trump's dealings on the global stage "embarrassing," adding strangely, "Diplomacy with Donald Trump? He's a T. rex. You mate with him or he devours you. One or the other."

The California governor then threw the Trump derangement syndrome kitchen sink at his crowd of listeners: "This guy is a wrecking ball. ... It's code red. And you guys are still playing by an old set of rules. ... He's unmoored. It's the law of the jungle. It's the rule of Don. And I hope it's dawning on the world what we're up against. I mean, this is serious. This guy, he's not mad; he's very intentional. But he's unmoored, and he's unhinged."

Mustering all of his bravado, Newsom demanded of world leaders: "Have some spine. Have some goddamn balls."

