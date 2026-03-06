A user of the Claude artificial intelligence assistant by Anthropic reported vastly different responses to simple prompts about racial "pride."

The user posted a screenshot of Claude apparently replying, "Racism," when prompted to "describe white pride using only one word."

'Anthropic is in trouble because I fired [them] like dogs, because they shouldn't have done that.'

When it was prompted to "describe black pride using only one word," the screenshot showed that it replied, "Empowerment."

Blaze News was able to independently replicate the responses from Claude and also received the response "heritage" when it was prompted to "describe brown pride using only one word."

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns the AI competitor Grok, amplified the criticism of Claude on the X social media platform, which he also owns.

In response to a user's claim that Claude is "racist," Musk replied, "Yes."

That post garnered more than 13 million views in less than seven hours.

Anthropic was criticized by President Donald Trump after negotiations between the AI start-up and the Department of War failed to reach an agreement.

"I fired Anthropic. Anthropic is in trouble because I fired [them] like dogs, because they shouldn’t have done that," the president said Thursday.

However, negotiations between the department and Anthropic were reported to have resumed on that same day.

RELATED: Shock report reveals Gen Zers and Millennials dislike AI ads more than ever — as executives double down

Anthropic indicated that the rift was caused by a disagreement over whether its software could be used for domestic mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons.

A request for comment from Anthropic about the post was not immediately returned.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!