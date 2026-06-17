'He is a friend': Knicks owner makes big decision on White House invitation to NBA champs

The New York Knicks will become the first champions of the National Basketball Association to accept an invitation from the White House under President Donald Trump.

The team's owner confirmed the decision a day before the Knicks players are scheduled to participate in the championship parade through New York City on Thursday.

'Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I've known him for 30 years.'

James Dolan made the comments while appearing on a radio show on WFAN New York.

"Thank you for asking me that. We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted," Dolan said.

"We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course," he added. "Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I've known him for 30 years, and I'm very proud to bring the team to the White House."

Trump attended the third game of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden and watched as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Knicks. The team bounced back to defeat the Spurs and take the title for the first time in 53 years.

Every team that has won the NBA championship has declined to meet Trump, beginning with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. Warriors star Stephen Curry said he had no interest in going to the White House, prompting the president to retract the invite.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team," the president replied in Sept. 2017. "Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

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The president is a New York City native and longtime Knicks fan.

"Well, I've been a Knicks fan for a long time, and I'm also a Jim Dolan fan," the president said. "He's a nice guy, OK? He spent a long time wanting to win, and he's a competitive guy. He's got a team that's amazing."

Three other NBA championship teams visited the White House during former President Joe Biden's one and only term in office: the Bucks, Warriors, and Celtics.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited after publication to correct the day of the parade, which is Thursday.

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