'He was an FBI informant': Speaker Johnson makes puzzling claim about Trump and Epstein

With Congress back in session after the August recess, pressure has once again been mounting for more answers surrounding the Epstein case. In a surprise moment during an interview, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) claimed Trump's disgust with Epstein's actions dates back decades — and involved an "FBI informant."

In a walking interview with CNN reporter Manu Raju on Friday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson addressed concerns over the Epstein files and the efforts of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) for disclosure.

'When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.'

Speaker Johnson criticized Massie and his "antics," claiming that Massie's "attacks" were "totally unfounded." Massie has led the charge in pushing for disclosure of the Epstein files in the form of a discharge petition.

Johnson called the discharge petition "mooted" and "not necessary," adding that six women who came forward on Thursday "represent as many as a thousand other women, most of whom are not comfortable coming forward."

The reporter pressed him on Trump's calling the Epstein debacle a "hoax," leading to an unexpected statement.

"I've talked to him about this many times. ... It's been misrepresented. He's not saying what Epstein did is a hoax. ... It's a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself," Johnson said. "When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down."

It is not clear whom Speaker Johnson was referring to as an "FBI informant." However, it is not publicly confirmed whether Trump or Epstein ever worked in this capacity for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Blaze News contacted Speaker Johnson's office and the White House but did not receive a response.

This is a developing story.

