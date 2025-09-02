Thomas Massie leads pressure campaign, forcing Congress to address Epstein

As lawmakers return from their five-week recess, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky is wasting no time to address the Epstein files.

Just as Republicans managed to drown out much of the Epstein drama, Massie is reigniting the fight for transparency surrounding the files.

Massie announced he will file a discharge petition as soon as the House is back in session on Monday, which would force a vote in the House to release the Epstein files, so long as he collects at least 218 signatures from his colleagues. If all 212 Democrats sign on, he will need signatures from at least six more Republican lawmakers.

"I pray Speaker Johnson will listen to the pleas of these victims for justice and quit trying to block a vote on our legislation to release the Epstein files," Massie said in a post on X.

Massie's bill, which is being co-led by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, requires all Epstein-related materials in the DOJ, FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's Offices to be made publicly available within 30 days of the bill's passage.

The legislation would also require Attorney General Pam Bondi to submit a report to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees listing all the categories of the records that were released and withheld, a summary and legal justification of all the redactions made, and a list of government officials and "politically exposed persons" named in the materials "with no redactions permitted."

With respect to redactions, the bill clarifies no information may be withheld for purposes of "embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary."

The bill does allow for redactions for any content that violates the privacy of any victims involved; for child sexual abuse materials; if it jeopardizes an ongoing federal investigation or depicts death, abuse, or injury of a person; or if it is in the interest of national defense.

While Massie and Khanna continue their push for transparency, the House leadership also scheduled their own vote on a bill that would direct the House Oversight Committee to "continue its ongoing investigation" into the government's "possible mismanagement" of the Epstein case.

Massie promptly pushed back on the move, calling it a "meaningless vote" that simply provides "political cover" for members who don't support his bipartisan legislation. Massie and Khanna are also set to hold a joint press conference on Wednesday with 10 of Epstein's victims to raise awareness and bring attention to their bill.

