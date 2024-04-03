Healthy people with autism in their 20s set to be euthanized by both the Dutch and Canadian regimes

Two relatively healthy autistic women are set to be executed by their respective governments — one in the Netherlands, the first country to legalize so-called euthanasia, and the other in Canada, another northern nation where more than 4% of all annual deaths are now the result of state-facilitated suicides.

Zoraya ter Beek, a 28-year-old Dutch woman, and a 27-year-old Canadian woman identified as M.V. in court documents have both applied for state-facilitated suicide despite neither of them suffering a terminal or debilitating physical illness.

Ter Beek's boyfriend is apparently willing to hold her hand as she jumps into an early grave. M.V.'s father, alternatively, is desperately fighting to pull her away from the grips of Canada's suicide regime, which was originally scheduled to kill her on Feb. 1.

Both cases highlight the increasing willingness of the liberal-run countries to expand their state-facilitated suicide offerings to those who may be unable to provide informed consent along with the remainder of society's most vulnerable members.

Calling it quits on the couch

Ter Beek, set to be executed in May, told the Free Press that she wanted to become a psychiatrist but failed to see it through. The ill-fated Netherlander attributed her abortive attempts at a career to depression, autism, and an alleged borderline personality disorder.

Despite having a nice house, pets, and a supposedly loving 40-year-old boyfriend, ter Beek desperately wants her government to snuff her out while sitting on her couch at home. She apparently made the decision when her psychiatrist indicated they had tried everything, and it's "never gonna get any better."

"I was always very clear that if it doesn't get better, I can't do this anymore," ter Beek told the Free Press in a text message.

"Where the tree of life stands for growth and new beginnings," wrote ter Beek, "my tree is the opposite. It is losing its leaves, it is dying. And once the tree died, the bird flew out of it. I don't see it as my soul leaving, but more as myself being freed from life."

Ter Beek set the scene for how she was going to slough off this mortal coil.

"The doctor really takes her time. It is not that they walk in and say: lay down please! Most of the time it is first a cup of coffee to settle the nerves and create a soft atmosphere," wrote ter Beek. "Then she asks if I am ready. I will take my place on the couch. She will once again ask if I am sure, and she will start up the procedure and wish me a good journey. Or, in my case, a nice nap, because I hate it if people say, 'Safe journey.' I'm not going anywhere."

Ter Beek's boyfriend, who evidently has failed to dissuade his lover, will apparently wait around while a government official kills her. Afterward, he will find "a nice spot in the woods" to dump ter Beek's ashes.

"I'm a little afraid of dying, because it's the ultimate unknown," said ter Beek. "We don't really know what's next — or is there nothing? That's the scary part."

Fighting to save the vulnerable from the regime

M.V.'s father, identified as W.V., has long cared for his daughter with whom he lives in Calgary, Alberta.

Despite being relatively healthy and certainly not dying, M.V. was approved in December for what is euphemistically referred to in Canada as "medical assistance in dying," or MAID.

Canadian state media reported that by law, two doctors or two nurses have to approve a patient for MAID. M.V. managed to get one doctor's approval but was turned down by a second doctor. M.V. was offered a so-called "tie-breaker" physician, who then cleared her for execution on Feb. 1.

The day before M.V.'s scheduled execution, her father successfully obtained a temporary injunction.

The Calgary Herald reported that Sarah Miller, a lawyer for the father, stressed in her written brief for Justice Colin Feasby of the Court of King's Bench Alberta that M.V. "suffers from autism and possible other undiagnosed maladies that do not satisfy the credibility for MAID."

W.V. has indicated that his daughter "is generally healthy and believes that her physical symptoms, to the extent that she has any, result from undiagnosed psychological conditions."

Moreover, W.V. believes his daughter is "vulnerable and is not competent to make the decision to take her own life," according to Feasby's summary.

Miller further indicated that there "are genuine concerns with respect to impartiality" with regards to the tie-breaker physician who effectively signed the autistic woman's death warrant.

"There's no evidence before this court that she has an irremediable condition," added Miller.

Feasby ruled late last month that preventing the woman's execution would cause her irreparable harm.

"M.V.'s dignity and right to self-determination outweighs the important matters raised by W.V. and the harm that he will suffer in losing M.V.," wrote Feasby. "Though I find that W.V. has raised serious issues, I conclude that M.V.'s autonomy and dignity interests outweigh competing considerations."

While Feasby cleared the way for M.V.'s state-facilitated suicide, he nevertheless granted W.V. 30 days to appeal to the Alberta Court of Appeal.

W.V. has seized upon this last opportunity to protect his vulnerable daughter from the state.

Miller filed the appeal Tuesday on W.V.'s behalf, asking the province's top court to reinstate the injunction and compel the prospective victim to answer critical questions about her MAID application, reported state media.

Alex Schadenberg, executive director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, noted, "Canada's euthanasia law was not designed to protect vulnerable people. The law is designed to protect the doctors who are willing to kill."

Culture of death

Blaze News previously detailed the findings of a report released last year by the Trudeau government, which indicated that in 2022, 4.1% of all deaths across the country were the result of state-facilitated suicide.

The federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau passed the Medical Assistance in Dying Act in 2016, legalizing euthanasia nationwide. Originally, applicants had to be 18 or older and suffering from a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" causing "enduring physical or psychological suffering that is intolerable" to them.

The rules have clearly been loosened since, allowing the country's eugenicist-founded health care system to execute those with PTSD, depression, anxiety, economic woes, and other survivable issues.

Whereas in its first year, MAID claimed the lives of 1,108 Canadians, that number spiked to 13,241 in 2022.

In a country with socialized health care, more deaths apparently are beneficial for the regime's bottom line.

Canada's Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer noted in an October 2020 report that "expanding access to MAID will result in a net reduction in health care costs for the provincial governments" — saving them hundreds of millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent on saving lives and providing human beings with they treatment they paid for as taxpayers.

The Netherlands has reportedly also seen a spike in euthanasia cases. As a proportion of all deaths in Holland, doctor-assisted suicides increased from under 2% in 2002 to over 4% in 2019. The number of euthanasia deaths have continued to climb in recent years — from 6,361 reported cases in 2019 to 8,720 cases in 2022.

