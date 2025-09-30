Praise rolls in for Pete Hegseth's 'pitch perfect' speech on military readiness: 'It wasn't PC or polite'

While speaking to hundreds of generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a new direction for the military to strip out woke policies.

Hegseth said the military would adhere to higher standards of fitness and physical readiness and would get rid of politically correct and left-wing policies that have hamstrung the ability of servicemen and women to complete their mission. Hegseth also called out "fat troops" and "fat generals" in particular.

'The speech Sec. Hegseth delivered was pitch perfect and exactly what they’ve been waiting to hear for years.'

"Each service will ensure that every requirement for every combat [military occupational specialty], for every designated combat arms position returns to the highest male standard only," Hegseth said. "Because this job is life or death. Standards must be met."

Many on social media responded positively to the announcement.

"I’m 100% with Sec. Hegseth," replied Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer. "The greatest betrayal isn’t politics — it’s sending men & women into harm’s way unprepared. Our freedom depends on a military that is lethal, prepared & accountable. Anything less costs lives."

"I’ve just had a bunch of military and ex-military guys tell me the speech Sec. Hegseth delivered was pitch perfect and exactly what they’ve been waiting to hear for years," replied Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet. "It wasn’t PC or polite, and that appears to be the point. No more weak warriors. No more fat generals."

"I’m 4’9'' and was about 135 coming back from Afghanistan — we had a Brigade run and I was up front in a infantry company with the 1st Sergeant, when we finished he took me to see all the fall outs (chubby guys) and told them that a woman beat them and that they sucked," responded combat veteran Jeannette Garcia.

"Pete Hegseth just gave one of the most powerful & motivational speeches I've ever heard Worthy of a true Secretary of War," replied Jim Hanson, president of Worldstrat. "It had one unifying theme. You have a mission. To lead the most lethal fighting force on Earth to victory. Now move out & draw fire."

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"What's bizarre is you couldn't serve if you had a freaking peanut allergy, but if you were trans the military would pay to give you large amounts of exogenous hormones that have a powerful effect on your mood as you handle heavy weaponry," said writer Mark Hemingway. "Hegseth is right about woke nonsense."

Others took the opportunity to make jokes:

"Pete Hegseth really gathered all the generals to give them a 'No Fatties' speech. Legend," said one commenter.

"Department of War about to place the biggest order for Ozempic in history," said another.

