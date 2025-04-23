HHS to 'phase out' 8 artificial dyes in war against chronic disease epidemic

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it plans to work with the food industry to remove eight artificial dyes from America's food supply.

A press release from the department unveiled a plan to "phase out" all petroleum-based synthetic dyes by the end of 2026.

'We are exploring every tool in the toolbox to make sure this gets done very quickly.'

HHS called the move "a significant milestone" for the Trump administration in its goal to "Make America Healthy Again."

The department press release listed six actions the Food and Drug Administration is taking to remove the artificial dyes, starting by creating a timeline for the food industry to switch from "petrochemical-based dyes to natural alternatives."

It noted that Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B would be banned within the coming months. Another six synthetic dyes — FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2 — will also be phased out by the end of next year.

The FDA plans to authorize four natural alternatives and "accelerat[e] the review and approval of others," including calcium phosphate, Galdieria extract blue, gardenia blue, and butterfly pea flower extract.

HHS and the National Institutes of Health will partner to research the impact of food additives on children.

"In partnership with the NIH Nutrition Regulatory Science and Research Program, the FDA will enhance nutrition and food-related research to better inform regulatory decisions," HHS stated.

The department stated that it will also request food companies to eliminate FD&C Red No. 3 sooner than its previously imposed 2027-2028 deadline.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is leading the charge for the Trump administration to address the nation's chronic disease epidemic, stated, "For too long, some food producers have been feeding Americans petroleum-based chemicals without their knowledge or consent."

"These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children's health and development," he continued. "That era is coming to an end. We're restoring gold-standard science, applying common sense, and beginning to earn back the public's trust. And we're doing it by working with industry to get these toxic dyes out of the foods our families eat every day."

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary also commented on the HHS' announcement.

"Today, the FDA is asking food companies to substitute petrochemical dyes with natural ingredients for American children as they already do in Europe and Canada," Makary said. "We have a new epidemic of childhood diabetes, obesity, depression, and ADHD. Given the growing concerns of doctors and parents about the potential role of petroleum-based food dyes, we should not be taking risks and do everything possible to safeguard the health of our children."

Makary suggested that companies using petroleum-based red dyes try switching to watermelon juice, and those combining artificial red dyes with yellow to make orange should test carrot juice.

Kennedy stated that HHS has no formal agreement with companies to eliminate the dyes but noted an "understanding" with big names in the food industry.

Makary explained that the FDA and HHS would "start in a friendly way and see if we can do this without any statutory or regulatory changes."

"But we are exploring every tool in the toolbox to make sure this gets done very quickly," he added.