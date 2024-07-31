High school paints over pro-Trump designs made by students in parking spaces, but Texas officials are taking action

Texas officials are responding to a local high school that painted over pro-Trump design made by students in parking spaces for their senior year tradition.

The students at Keller High School are allowed to purchase parking spots for $200 and paint them in their senior year so that they can park in them. Two students chose to paint designs to honor former President Donald Trump.

'There is nothing offensive or controversial about respectfully painting or honoring a current or former President.'

After reviewing the designs, the school ordered they be painted over with gray paint.

The school sent a statement about its decision to WFAA-TV.

We can confirm that there were a few spots that had to be repainted because they included content that had the potential to cause unnecessary distractions to the learning environment. Every year, a few students will attempt to include a political message, controversial statement, or inappropriate words or images in their parking spot painting. When that occurs, campus administrators allow them to repaint their space.

After the story started to get attention online, officials in Texas said they would step in to correct the school district's actions.

Keller Independent School District board president Charles Randklev wrote on his Facebook page that the board would take up the cause for the pro-Trump students.

Let me be clear. There is nothing offensive or controversial about respectfully painting or honoring a current or former President for the United States of America. We will take action and make it clear that the students can honor President Trump as the 45th, and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States, as they wish.

Keller City Mayor Armin Mizani similarly criticized the school district in a statement on social media.

"Painting a parking spot with the image of a former U.S. President, is neither controversial or inappropriate. If we have the images of several former Presidents on U.S. currency, then surely the image of a President at a parking spot should be allowed. I trust that Keller ISD leadership will correct the situation," wrote Mizani.

He went on to say that he would reimburse the families of the students for their painting costs if they chose to repaint their designs.

Keller City councilman Greg Will also commented about the incident.

“I trust that the school board will take appropriate action to ensure those responsible for violating these students’ first amendment rights will be appropriately held accountable,” Will said in a statement.

Keller is a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth with a population of about 45,400 people.



