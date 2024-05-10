Liberals rage at Hillary Clinton after she says anti-Israel protesters don't know history of the Middle East

Hillary Clinton inspired outrage online after she criticized anti-Israel protesters for what she said was a lack of knowledge about history in the region — and all of history altogether.

The former Democratic presidential candidate made the comments while being interviewed on MSNBC by Joe Scarborough on his show Thursday.

"I have had many conversations, as you have had, with a lot of young people over the last many months now, and you're right, they don't know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or frankly, about history in many areas of the world, including in our own country," said Clinton.

"But with respect to the Middle East, they don't know that under the bringing together of the Israelis and the Palestinians by my husband, the then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, the head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, and the Palestinian Authority, Yassar Arafat, an offer was made to the Palestinians for a state on 96% of the existing territory occupied by the Palestinians, with 4% to be given to Israel to reach 100% of the amount of territory that was hoped for," she continued.

"And this offer was made, and if Yassar Arafat had accepted it, there would have been a Palestinian state now for about 24 years," Clinton said.

A video of Clinton's comments was posted to social media where it quickly garnered more than 15 million views.

Supporters of the anti-Israel protesters rushed to social media to excoriate Clinton for deriding protesters.

"First of all, you’re wrong. Many young people have a much more accurate view of the Middle East than you do," responded liberal commentator Krystal Ball. "Second of all, it doesn’t take a phd in Middle East history to oppose babies being starved and bombed by the thousands. It just takes some basic humanity. Something you clearly lack."

"As someone who believed in you, supported you, & volunteered on your campaign… I must say, I’m incredibly thankful that you’re now obsolete. Palestine was colonized through violence @HillaryClinton. What’s happening now is not their fault. Shame on you," read one response.

"Hi, I have a MA in Middle East Studies and am a professor, and my deep knowledge says Hillary Clinton is a trashcan warmongering liar who hates Palestinians," said a user who identified as Palestinian.

"Hillary Clinton blaming Palestinians for failed peace with Israel isn’t just history revisionism, it’s the pattern of white supremacy that blames the victim for their own oppression," read another popular reply.

Israel has continued its military action in the Gaza Strip after a horrific terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,139 people, including some Americans, and the kidnapping of 250 hostages.

Here's the full video from MSNBC:

