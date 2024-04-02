Hillary Clinton tries to compare Trump and Biden — but notice what she doesn't say about Biden

Hillary Clinton is lecturing voters again.

Speaking with "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Clinton scolded voters upset about the forthcoming rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

"Get over yourself! Those are the two choices," Clinton lectured.

The twice-failed presidential candidate then justified her position by offering a comparison of Biden and Trump.

"One is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people," Clinton said, referring to Biden.

"And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies," she continued, referring to Trump.

But notice what Clinton didn't say — because it's more important than what she did say: Clinton did not persuade undecided voters to support Biden based on his accomplishments. That is telling.

Perhaps the reason why Clinton did not try to persuade voters to support Biden on the basis of his presidential record is because polls have showed consistently that a majority of voters do not view Biden's record favorably. In fact, they believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, and they believe Biden and his policies are to blame.

A recent Fox News poll, for example, found that Biden's top accomplishment to be "nothing."

Later in her interview, Clinton fear-mongered about the "existential" nature of the 2024 election, suggesting that Trump threatens the existence of our republic.

She said:

I don't understand why this is even a hard choice. Really. I don't understand it. But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what’s at stake because it's an existential question: What kind of country we're going to have; what kind of democracy we're going to have. And people who blow that off are not paying attention because it's not like Trump, his enablers, his empowers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they're pretty clear about what kind of country they want.

It's the same existentialist rhetoric we hear from politicians every four years. And yet: American democracy always prevails.

