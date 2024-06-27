Clinton suggests demands of the presidency have 'historically ... led to weaker first debate performances for the incumbent'

Ahead of the first 2024 presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, suggested in an opinion piece that because Biden is currently serving as president, he will not have as much time to engage debate preparation as she did when she ran against Trump.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Biden starts from a disadvantage because there's no way he can spend as much time preparing as I did eight years ago. Being president isn't just a day job; it's an everything-everywhere-all-at-once job. Historically, that has led to weaker first debate performances for the incumbent," Clinton wrote.

But she said that expectations for Trump's debate performance "are so low that if he doesn't literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential."

'He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.'

Clinton said Trump "unleashed a blizzard of interruptions, insults and lies" during their debates in 2016. "It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump's arguments like in a normal debate. It's nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are. He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather. This has gotten only worse in the years since we debated," she asserted.

While Clinton described Biden as "a wise and decent man," she said that "Trump has become angrier and more unhinged" after losing the last election.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to face off Thursday night in Atlanta, Georgia, during a debate moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Clinton has a new book slated to be released later this year, titled "Something Lost, Something Gained."

"It's about friendship, aging, and marriage; our politics and our democracy; the threats we face as a country, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of," she tweeted.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

