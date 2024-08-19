California man defies order from HOA to take down Trump flags and decorations: 'I'm not going to be bullied'

A California man is refusing to take down his pro-Trump flag and decorations after his homeowners' association ordered him to take them down because they violate the HOA rules.

Paul Wood Bonilla believes the HOA of his residence in Lodi is targeting him because the group's officials object to the political message.

'I believe in the American way, and I'm not going to be bullied.'

"I knew that the minute that I started supporting Trump that they were going to give me a hard time," Bonilla said to KOVR-TV.

Bonilla received a letter from the HOA saying that it restricts signage in excess of three square feet. The letter does not mention the politics of his signage.

"The guy took a bullet for me," said Bonilla, referring to Trump. "I am going to support him."

A local attorney told KOVR that the HOA is in the wrong and it would likely lose in court if challenged legally.

"The HOA is completely wrong," said Michael Wise. "[It] cannot force him to take it down at all."

Wise pointed to state law that allows signage up to nine square feet in size.

"It doesn't threaten public safety or health, it doesn't violate state or federal law, it's on a permitted medium," Wise explained.

Bonilla says he is not backing down from the HOA.

"I am going to stand up for what I believe in. I believe in President Trump," Bonilla continued. "I believe in the American way, and I'm not going to be bullied."

KOVR also spoke to one neighbor who objected to Bonilla's signs.

"I think it's big. I think it's intrusive," said Jim Brent. "I don't think it has to do with the message. It has to do with the way he is expressing it."

Bonilla says that other neighbors are supportive of his decorations and some are planning to put up their own signs to support him.

KOVR said it was unable to obtain a comment from either the HOA or the management company. The outlet published its interview with Bonilla on its news video report at YouTube.

