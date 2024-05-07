Democratic NY governor regrets saying black kids in the Bronx don't know what computers are after she gets torched online

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said she regretted comments she made about black kids and computers after she was lambasted on social media by critics.

Hochul was speaking at a conference of billionaires and business leaders in California when she exaggerated the lack of digital resources for black children in the Bronx borough of New York City.

“Right now we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is," she claimed while being interviewed by moderator Jonathan Capehart.

"They don't know, they don't know these things. And I want the world to open up to all of them, because when you have their diverse voices," she added, "then you're really addressing society's broader challenges."

Hochul's bizarre comment immediately went viral on social media, where her critics excoriated her with ridicule and mockery.

"The Gov of NY, Kathy Hochul, says young black kids in the Bronx don’t know what the word computer is. Democrats exposing their racism again… Play this video in every predominantly black neighborhood until November," responded the popular Libs of TikTok account.

"Gov. Hochul suggesting that young Black kids in the Bronx 'don’t even know what a computer is' is exactly the kind of paternalistic racism I expect from an upper-middle class upstate suburbanite who’s never encountered a low-income person except as a servant. We deserve better," read another reply.

"Despicable! Disgusting! Disturbing! White liberal democrats are the enemy of Black people," responded Georgia politician Vernon Jones. "I guess she's not exposed to Black kids in the Bronx, and believe they are that dumb."

"Hi. My name is Adam Coleman," read another joke. "I am black, know what a computer is and how to get an government -issued ID. I've defied the Democrat odds."

Hochul's regret

Hochul later said that she "misspoke" and regretted the comment, according to the New York Times.

“Of course Black children in the Bronx know what computers are,” Hochul said in a statement. “The problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like A.I.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams responded to the furor by defending Hochul.

"I know her heart, I know what she was intending to say, and I know she was not trying to be disrespectful to the people of the Bronx," he said to a reporter at a press briefing Tuesday.

"And I thank her for what she's doing and how she's highlighting the issues of technology, we need to have it throughout our entire city and she's been a real partner," he added. "And so those who want to be the word police in this business, you go right ahead. The people of the Bronx knew where her heart was and she's sincere about uplifting the people."

Here's more about Hochul's gaffe:

