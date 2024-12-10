Dem governor to send cash payments to New Yorkers to fight inflation — and the backlash is fierce

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to send cash checks to state residents, but many ridiculed her for misunderstanding basic economics.

Hochul announced Monday that the state would be sending $300 and $500 checks to lower-income residents in order to help them deal with high inflation.

'You don't have to rely on gimmicks that reek of desperation and incompetence.'

"Costs are high, and New Yorkers are feeling the strain on their wallets," said Hochul on social media. "I want to give families making less than $300,000 an Inflation Refund check for $500. No loopholes. No BS. Just money you can use to pay the bills."

Critics of the Democrat immediately pounced on the announcement to criticize her for the state's high taxes.

"Newsflash for Kathy Hochul. Taking thousands of dollars out of New Yorkers’ left pocket and then putting $500 in their right pocket isn’t a tax cut, it’s an insult. And it’s precisely why millions of New Yorkers have headed for the exits," responded Republican Rep. Mike Lawler for New York.

"If you cut taxes and spending as an actual leader would do, you don't have to rely on gimmicks that reek of desperation and incompetence," replied former state Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin, a Republican.

Others mocked her for trying to fight inflation with a "solution" that would likely lead to higher inflation.

"Maybe take a basic Econ 101 class before proposing legislation. What's next? Is your plan to fight obesity to give everyone over 250lbs free donuts?" read one response.

"Giving out more money to people as an 'Inflation Refund' is literally the dumbest and least intelligent solution to inflation ... maybe ever," responded entrepreneur Darin Feinstein.

"This reads like satire to me. Handing out government money in an inflationary environment is exactly how more inflation occurs. It’s adding fuel to the fire," read another response.

Hochul is also facing an uphill battle for re-election to the office. A recent poll showed that 57% of New Yorkers want a different governor, while a paltry 33% said they support her being elected to another term.

