Dem governor says New York wants federal workers fired by 'clueless cadre of career killers' at DOGE

Kathy Hochul, the Democratic governor of New York, said that the state would happily take in the federal workers fired by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Gov. Hochul said that the state has 7,000 job openings ready to be filled by those who were dismissed by Elon Musk, tasked with heading up the "clueless cadre of career killers" at the DOGE.

'Our message is simple. While DOGE says you're fired, we say you're hired.'

"The Trump-Musk administration is treating federal workers like a reality TV stunt. Our message is clear: New York wants you. Come work in the greatest state in the nation," said Hochul on social media.

"I need technologists, engineers, attorneys, educators and so much more," she added.

The campaign is reaching out to fired federal workers through brochures and billboards at Union Station in Washington, D.C., as well as Moynihan Station in New York. One estimate found that about 75,000 people took a $25K buyout option from the DOGE, and another 125,000 workers were fired, for a total of about 200,000 federal workers off of the payrolls through the DOGE.

"These are essential jobs requiring many years of specialized experience done by real people, as I said, with bills to pay and families to support," Hochul continued. "They should be commended for their service, not mocked by the president and handed a pink slip. So our message is simple. While DOGE says you're fired, we say you're hired."

Some criticized Hochul for the announcement at a time when she is battling against a strike from prison guards and correctional officers over benefits in New York.

Democrats and union groups have opposed the effort to cut down the size of government by filing challenges in the courts. They argue that firing workers from programs instituted through congressional vote is outside of the constitutional powers granted to the executive branch.

The DOGE responded to criticism by sending out another email to all federal workers demanding they respond with five items they completed in the prior week.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!