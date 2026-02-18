'Hold Big Pharma accountable': Vaxx giants are sure to be nervous about Rand Paul's new bill

Vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer made record profits pushing experimental drugs during the pandemic that were nowhere near as "safe and effective" as marketed.

Although their vaccines allegedly left some Americans badly injured and allegedly killed others, Big Pharma giants were largely protected from civil lawsuits as the result of special liability protections that were repeatedly extended by the Biden administration.

'When it comes to vaccines, and in many cases the COVID vaccine, the rules are rigged.'

Republican Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) introduced legislation last week that would amend the Public Health Service Act to strip the liability shield from vaccine manufacturers.

"If a drug hurts someone, you can sue the company in court," said Paul, a licensed doctor of medicine. "You can hold them responsible through the normal legal process. But when it comes to vaccines, and in many cases the COVID vaccine, the rules are rigged: You're funneled into a federal no-fault program that limits damages, restricts your options, and — in many cases — leaves people without real justice. That's cronyism."

Presently, persons seeking compensation for injuries sustained as the result of a covered vaccine must file a petition with the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, which is touted as a "no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury petitions."

Those specifically injured by one of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines — which were in many jurisdictions required to remain employed, eat in public, stay in school, or visit loved ones — must file a petition with the related Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.

Parents, legal guardians, and legal representatives of those individuals who were killed by the vaccines — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitted in December that "at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination" — can file on behalf of the decedents.

The catch is that suffering an injury or dying around the time of the receipt of a COVID jab "is not sufficient, by itself, to prove that an injury is the direct result of a covered countermeasure."

Since there is a high bar for proving causation, few Americans' petitions are successful.

'Pharma giants are hiding behind legal protections to avoid being sued.'

CICP data shows that as of Feb. 1, a total of 14,102 COVID-19 claims have been filed, 10,944 alleging injuries or death from COVID-19 vaccines and 3,158 alleging injuries or death from other COVID-19 countermeasures.

Of the total, 6,556 were rejected outright. Of the 6,649 for which decisions were made, only 93 claims were found eligible for compensation — and of the 93, only 44 petitioners have actually received compensation.

Sen. Paul's End the Vaccine Carveout Act, which was co-sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and serves as a companion bill to the legislation of the same name introduced in the House in July by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), would reform the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program by allowing vaccine-injured individuals or the legal representatives of those killed by vaccines to pursue direct civil action in state or federal court without having to first try their chances at the no-fault federal system.

Presently, vaccine-injured Americans are generally required to file a petition through VICP before seeking judicial relief. The Republican bill would eliminate that barrier to possible justice.

The bill would also exclude COVID-19 vaccines from the definition of "covered countermeasures," thereby ending the immunity shield that has for years protected vaccine manufacturers, distributors, and administration from vaccine injury claims.

Lee stated, "Pharma giants are hiding behind legal protections to avoid being sued by Americans experiencing serious vaccine side effects."

"Many of these patients were forced to get vaccinated or lose their jobs during the pandemic and are now dealing with permanent and very serious complications," Lee continued. "Our bill will end these unconstitutional vaccine carveouts so that all Americans can receive the justice they deserve and hold Big Pharma accountable."

Weeks after the 2024 presidential election, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra extended the liability shield for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers through Dec. 31, 2029.

