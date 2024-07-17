2 homeless people reportedly set on fire; one expected to die and the other to lose a limb, police say

Oklahoma City police are investigating what led to a pair of homeless people reportedly being set on fire Tuesday, after which they were hospitalized.

A man who lives next to the crime scene spoke to KOCO-TV about what he saw and how he helped the two alleged victims near West Hefner Road and Western Avenue.

'For somebody to do somebody like that, that’s cruel.'

“I was taking trash to the curb and saw the young lady just from the waist up on fire. Stuff you see on TV. I never seen something like that in my life," Cory Spencer told the station.

Spencer said he saw a man on fire as well and tried to help the pair put out the flames.

“I took and put her in the shower. She turned the shower on herself and then got the fire out. Came out and sat on the couch and asked for some water," Spencer recalled. “I never seen something like that in my life."

The woman's skin was badly damaged when she emerged from the shower, according to Spencer, who said he also helped put out flames on the man.

“He was screaming out, ‘Is my baby alright?'" Spencer continued. “And I was putting out the fire on his legs and arms."

Allennia Voerster, owner of a cat grooming business called Aristocats, said a homeless camp is located behind the building, and her surveillance cameras captured some smoke from the incident.

“That’s just shocking. Unfathomable," she said.

Police said they believed someone sprayed accelerant on the pair as they slept and then lit them on fire, but authorities are still investigating the matter.

“For somebody to do somebody like that, that’s cruel," Spencer said.

KOCO said an investigator told them the woman is not expected to survive, and the man will likely lose a limb.

