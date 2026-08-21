Homeless woman responds to friend's act of kindness by leaving her with painful chemical burns

An Alabama woman put a liquid chemical into a microwave and heated it up before splashing it onto her longtime friend and causing significant chemical burns.

Quicheay Williams was convicted of first-degree assault by a jury in Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday over the Feb. 25 attack.

She underwent several skin grafts, lost her left eardrum, lost her hearing in that ear, and has limited eyesight from her left eye.

Jasmine Clausell had invited Williams to live with her at her home after finding her friend was homeless on Feb. 11. Two weeks later, Clausell asked Williams to move out, which angered her, according to prosecutors.

Mobile police said in the ensuing argument, Williams splashed the chemical liquid, which was described as similar to Draino drain cleaner, onto Clausell.

Then Williams pulled a gun on her as well.

Clausell's grandfather testified in court that he saw the two tussling before hearing his granddaughter yelling that something had been tossed onto her.

The victim spent two months in the hospital receiving treatment for the severe burns that covered about a third of her body on the left side.

She underwent several skin grafts, lost her left eardrum, lost her hearing in that ear, and has limited eyesight from her left eye.

Clausell also underwent laser treatments to reduce the scarring.

The victim addressed the media after the conviction.

"Justice was served today, and me and my family are just grateful that the jurors, they just saw what it was and justice was served," she said.

Williams is awaiting sentencing and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Clausell was described as a nursing student and a single mom of a 4-year-old boy in the GoFundMe account set up for her benefit.

RELATED: UK man arrested after 11-year-old dies from TikTok challenge in sleepover at friend's home

District Attorney Keith Blackwood said prosecutors were very happy with the verdict.

"It brings some sense of justice that Jasmine Clausell suffered at the defendant’s hand," he said. "This week was the time in court where that was proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

"I am very satisfied with the verdict; we appreciate all of you for all the prayers,” Clausell added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!