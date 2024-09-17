Homeowner fatally shoots intruder through barricaded bedroom door — then cops make disturbing discovery

Officers in Hobbs, New Mexico, responded to the 2100 block of North Rojo early Friday morning in reference to a report of breaking and entering, police said. Hobbs is located about two miles west of the Texas border and just under two hours southwest of Lubbock.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined that 38-year-old Curtis Thames of Hobbs forced entry into a residence.

The police department's news release on the incident does not include a cause of death for Thames' mother.

The homeowners, armed with a gun, barricaded themselves in a bedroom, police said. Soon, one of the homeowners fired a round through the bedroom door, striking Thames, police said. Thames died at a local hospital, police said.

Police also were told that Thames’ mother, Kristie Thames, resides with him in a neighboring home. Officers tried to make contact with Thames' mother but were unsuccessful, police said.

To ensure her welfare, police said officers forced entry into the home and found her dead in a bedroom. The police department's news release on the incident does not include a cause of death for Thames' mother.

Police said those who have information regarding the incident can call dispatch at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward, police said, adding that individuals also can message privately on Facebook.

How are people reacting?

Commenters on the police department's Facebook post about the incident offered a range of reactions. Here are a few of them:



"This is why we have the 2nd Amendment," one commenter said.

"Prayers to the people who had to make the decision ... they probably didn’t want to ever have to make, the officers and other first responders who were involved, and the families and friends of those whose lives will be forever impacted," another user wrote.

"Hope the DA doesn't charge the homeowner with manslaughter for defending himself," another commenter opined. "She is known for charging innocent people who use self defense."

"Good job for the homeowner!" another user declared. "Sounds like it was the last thing they wanted to do, but they were protecting their property and family."

