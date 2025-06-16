Meet the man gunning for Paxton’s Texas AG seat to squash Soros DAs

Now that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking on incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn (R) in the 2026 U.S. Senate primary, the attorney general’s office might have some big shoes to fill next year.

Given Cornyn’s low approval ratings, there’s a good chance Texas will need a new “top cop,” says BlazeTV host Jill Savage.

Thankfully, there is “someone that has experience fighting alongside Donald Trump at the Justice Department ... someone that Trump has called a true MAGA attorney and warrior for the Constitution” who has risen to the challenge. His name is Aaron Reitz, and he’s Paxton’s former senior Department of Justice official and deputy.

On a recent episode of “Blaze News | The Mandate,” Reitz joined Jill and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson to share what motivated him to take on this challenge and how he plans to ensure Texas stays tough on crime while holding rogue, Soros-backed DAs accountable.

“I know that if the president doesn't get a true MAGA attorney or a warrior for the Constitution in that Texas AG spot ... all kinds of dominoes are going to fall, and it's going to be very bad, not only for Texas but really for the nation,” says Reitz. “I can’t accept that scenario.”

“What we need out of a Texas AG is somebody who first and foremost understands the civilizational crisis that we're in. It's not an exaggeration to say that we are in the midst of a war for the soul and the heart of our country,” he continues. “Texas in particular, just out of its sheer size, influence, scope, and power, is really always going to be where the heart of that fight is, and it's why Democrats are always competing to try to take Texas.”

It would be a mistake, says Reitz, if Texas falls into what he calls “red-state complacency” — a phenomenon where red states forget that we are currently in the throes of a “civilizational and frankly even a spiritual cold war for our state and for our nation.” These states mistakenly figure that “tinkering on the margins” will “preserve liberty, preserve justice, and advance law and order.”

But it’s not enough — not since Soros-funded district attorneys began “undermining law and order in Texas.” Texas counties, Reitz explains, “have massive amounts of autonomy and discretion,” meaning “ideological Democrats get governmental capture over their city and their county political apparatuses, and they just start advancing an aggressive left-wing agenda.”

“The Texas AG, though, as a statewide elected official representing the interests of the whole state and robed with immense constitutional powers, plays a critical part in suppressing the extent of the damage that these blue Soros-funded DAs do,” says Reitz, noting that this calculated suppression requires the AG “to get creative with the exercise of the weapons that are in statute.”

One creative legal strategy he plans to employ is called a "quo warranto memo" — a common-law mechanism allowing a state to challenge the authority of a public official or entity, such as a district attorney, if they are repeatedly and flagrantly violating the law.

“I want to seek affirmative measures for the state of Texas — state versus Soros-funded DA — because if that Soros-funded DA is making our streets unsafe, releasing criminals, making families paranoid ... and they are abusing their prosecutorial discretion to the extent that the cities are rotting, I want to be the kind of Texas AG that comes directly for you,” says Reitz. “You've got a state attorney general who is going to come and hold you accountable and ideally get you out of office.”

To hear more of Reitz’s plans to keep Texas tough, watch the episode above.

Want more from 'Blaze News | The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.