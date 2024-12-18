​Homeowner shoots and kills intruder who threatened him, New Mexico police say​

New Mexico State Police say that a man broke into a house and threatened the homeowner before being shot and killed on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the home on Appler Rd. in La Luz near Alamogordo about a report of gunshots being fired.

'The young children were asleep in their beds during the altercation and were unharmed.'

Investigators found 45-year-old Lucas Moore shot dead in the kitchen. The homeowner said that Moore had broken into the home and threatened him. When the homeowner ordered him to leave, Moore allegedly continued to threaten him, so the homeowner shot him.

The homeowner called 911 to report the shooting, according to police. He told them that Moore was banging on his door and then broke it open to force his way inside.

Paramedics tried to revive Moore but pronounced him dead at the scene.

The homeowner said that his wife was in the home as well as their three children. The young children were asleep in their beds during the altercation and were unharmed.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner, but the police investigation is ongoing. They will submit the case file to the district attorney’s office after their investigation is completed.

La Luz is a census-designated community of about 1,615 people in the south-central part of the state.

A news video report about the incident can be viewed on KOB-TV's YouTube channel.

