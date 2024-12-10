Homeowner who fatally shot break-in suspect told 911 that intruder had gun; wife, child also in residence

The Ohio homeowner who fatally shot a break-in suspect early Sunday morning told a 911 dispatcher that the intruder had a gun; the homeowner also told 911 that his wife and child were with him in the residence at the time of the break-in.

WXIX-TV provided transcripts of the West Chester homeowner's call to authorities:

Dispatcher:“Is anybody shot?”

Homeowner: “I just shot someone — he [broke] into my house.”

Dispatcher:“I know that he broke into your house and you shot him, but where did you shoot him at?”

Homeowner:“He’s in my living room, he has a gun.”

Dispatcher:“Is he breathing?”

Homeowner:“I’m not sure.”

The station said the homeowner told 911 that his wife and child were in the home when the break-in and shooting occurred. Here's another call transcript from WXIX:

Homeowner:“How long is it going to take for them? I heard multiple gunshots like two minutes before he [broke] into my house.”

Dispatcher:“OK, so you heard him shooting?”

Homeowner:“Yes, like 10 or 12 times. It was upstairs before.”

The homeowner, who said he lives on the second floor, first heard shots fired on the third floor prior to the intruder breaking in, the station said.

The homeowner told police he heard a noise on his balcony, found an intruder in his residence, and shot the intruder.

Other residents who live in the same apartment complex or nearby were frightened and worried, WXIX said, citing two other 911 calls. One caller who said she's a mother told 911 that she heard loud banging and noises for hours — and then gunshots, the station said.

“It’s going again, there’s another bang — one, two, three, four, five shots fired. This is like the 10th or 11th shot,” the woman told 911, according to WXIX. “I’m sorry, I have to get my girl out of here. I don’t know what’s going on, OK?”

The homeowner who opened fire said he didn't recognize the suspect, the station reported.

Isaiah Erickson, 22, of Colerain Township was killed, WXIX said, citing the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Erickson was taken to the University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital and later pronounced dead, the station added.

The homeowner has been cooperative with police, West Chester police spokesperson Barb Wilson told WXIX. West Chester is about a half hour north of Cincinnati.

