Homeowner says he heard noise on his balcony early in the morning, found intruder in his residence. But homeowner was armed.

An Ohio homeowner told police he heard a noise on his balcony early Sunday morning, found an intruder in his residence, and opened fire.

West Chester police spokesperson Barb Wilson told WXIX-TV the suspected intruder later died at a hospital. West Chester is about a half hour north of Cincinnati.

Police were called to the 7500 block of Shawnee Lane around 5 a.m., Wilson told the station, adding that a preliminary report indicates the homeowner heard suspicious noises on his balcony and discovered an intruder in his home.

Wilson told WXIX the homeowner is being cooperative with police.

The Cincinnati Enquirer said authorities didn't identify the male home invasion suspect.

A neighbor told the station in an on-camera interview that the incident was "very shocking and disturbing. I never expected anything like that to happen around here."

The neighbor — who lives across the street from the apartment complex where the incident occurred — added to WXIX that she wonders what led to it and is now concerned for her children's safety.

How are others reacting?

Commenters under the WXIX Facebook post about the incident seem sympathetic to the homeowner:

"Well ... that's the risk he assumed by choosing being a criminal instead of a decent productive citizen," one commenter wrote. "Condolences to his family, but he reaped consequences of poor choices, and there's personal accountability. No one to blame but [himself]."

"This is the American way!" another user exclaimed.

"Thank God for 2A," another commenter noted.

"Taxpayers' money saved," another user said. "Don't enter where you aren't supposed to be, and you won't get shot."

"If this goes to trial (and it should not), put me on the jury," another commenter requested. "I’ll thank him for saving future break-ins and possibly people’s lives and send him on his way."

"Guess he won’t be doing that anymore ..." another user observed.

"No crime by the homeowner," another commenter declared.

