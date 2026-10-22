Honduran illegal alien assaulted ICE officers with HAMMER, feds claim

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in New Jersey led to assault charges for an illegal alien from Honduras, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The incident unfolded on Oct. 4 when ICE officers ran a license plate check on a truck in the area of another federal operation in Gibbsboro.

'Licona Amador will be held accountable under federal law for allegedly defying lawful commands from ICE officers and escalating the encounter by threatening violence.'

Officers discovered the truck was registered to 27-year-old Reinieri De Jesus Licona Amador, and the driver of the truck matched a photo of Licona Amador on file, the complaint claimed. Immigration records said he was illegally present in the U.S. and subject to removal.

The officers lit up their emergency lights, and Licona Amador pulled over. When they approached the truck, they were wearing badges and clothing that clearly identified them as "ICE" and "police," the press release said.

At that point, the officers saw Licona Amador reach back into a tool container in the back and pull out a hammer, the complaint claimed.

According to the allegations, the officers ordered him to stop moving, but he refused to follow their orders and moved to the passenger seat with the hammer. They tried to physically restrain him, but he was able to climb out of the truck and then allegedly "swung his hammer multiple times" at two officers, according to the press release.

The complaint indicated that the suspect did not manage to strike the officers, identified as Victim 1 and Victim 2.

"Victim 2 also stated that, had the hammer actually made physical contact with either Victim 1 or Victim 2, Victim 2 thought that the hammer would have caused serious, and potentially fatal, injuries to Victim 1 or Victim 2," Special Agent Javed Narain wrote in the complaint.

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U.S. Attorney's Office of New Jersey press release

The U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey released images from body camera footage showing a man with a hammer.

Officers sprayed him with pepper spray and were able to subdue him after that. They also called for EMS, but Licona Amador refused treatment, the complaint said.

Another passenger in the vehicle at the time was identified as an illegal alien from Honduras who had been previously issued a final order of removal, the complaint noted.

"Threats, violence, and obstruction directed at federal law enforcement officers are unacceptable and jeopardize the safety of both our personnel and the public," reads a statement from Michael McCarthy, the special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New Jersey.

"Licona Amador will be held accountable under federal law for allegedly defying lawful commands from ICE officers and escalating the encounter by threatening violence," he added.

"These acts of violence cannot be tolerated and must end," McCarthy concluded.

Licona Amador was arrested Monday. If convicted on the assault charge, he faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.