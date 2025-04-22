'Honey, I'm a woman': Mom says she, her 7-year-old girl saw naked male in YMCA female locker room who brushed off her protest

A mother said she and her 7-year-old daughter encountered a naked male with his genitals exposed in a female locker room at a north Kansas City YMCA earlier this month, WDAF-TV reported.

The mother told the station that she and her daughter had just finished swimming lessons, where she estimates hundreds of children were present, and had entered the women’s locker room to change.

'This is an issue of somebody showing their body parts to my child in a room where she should be safe from such things.'

The mother added to WDAF that she soon heard a man’s voice — and that as she and her little girl were leaving a stall, they saw a naked man with his genitals exposed.

When the concerned mom asked the male what he was doing in a female-only space, the mother recalled to the station that the male replied with something to the effect of, “Honey, I’m a woman.”

The mother and her daughter sprinted out of the locker room, WDAF said.

The mother — who spoke to the station Monday — added to WDAF that she and her daughter weren't the only ones who witnessed the incident.

Angela Bush — a YMCA member — told the station that "my 11-year-old does use that locker room, especially after we go to the pool. In there, you either have to use the closed-off showers or try to change as quickly as possible. It’s definitely shocking and something we’ll be looking out for a little bit more."

The YMCA of Greater Kansas City, the North Kansas City Police Department, and the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office have launched investigations, WDAF said.

The YMCA offered the following statement, the station said:

The YMCA of Greater Kansas City is aware of a reported incident in the locker room at the North Kansas City YMCA on April 12, 2025. We continue to investigate the incident and are unable to provide further details at this time. We also are cooperating with the North Kansas City Police Department as they conduct their investigation. The safety and well-being of all of our members is a priority, and we take this concern seriously.



We follow all state and local laws, and individuals are allowed to use the locker room or restroom that they identify with. At the North Kansas City YMCA, we also have four private universal changing rooms available, separate from the larger shared locker rooms, for anyone who prefers the privacy they offer.



To ensure all Y members’ standards of privacy are respected and safety is prioritized when using any of our shared locker rooms, members are asked to wear a towel, wrap or other clothes at all times, which is communicated to members when they join in our Member Handbook.

The North Kansas City Police Department confirmed that it's investigating a report of an April 12 indecent exposure at the YMCA but did not share further details, WDAF said.

The mother — who wishes to remain anonymous to protect her family — added to the station that it's not an issue of gender identity: “This is not a case of transitional status. This is an issue of somebody showing their body parts to my child in a room where she should be safe from such things."

