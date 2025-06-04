Eric Swalwell just had his own 'How do you do, fellow kids?' moment during profanity-laden radio interview

In an attempt to appear off-the-cuff on a hip radio show, Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) swore and made inflammatory accusations against Republicans in order to connect with a younger audience.

Swalwell appeared on "The Breakfast Club," one of the biggest radio shows in New York City, which skews to the 18- to 24-year-old audience and has around eight million listeners per month, according to the L.A. Times. Swalwell did his best to relate to the youth, having his own version of the "How do you do, fellow kids?" meme, which included cursing and wearing a trucker hat.

'These motherf**kers are firing cancer doctors.'

Host Lenard McKelvey, aka Charlamagne, performed well, firing off questions that most network anchors dare not ask.

"Why should we ever trust the Democratic Party after they lied to us so long about President Biden?" Charlamagne asked the congressman. He added, "Democrats have tried every strategy except for two things: honesty and courage."

In response to that question, Swalwell seemingly initiated a Gen Z speech protocol to criticize his Republican counterparts.

"Well, there's a lot of people who are courageous right now in the Democratic Party. Our, 'dance with the one that brought you,' is health care," Swalwell claimed. He then made bold assertions about the GOP, accusing Republicans of being "for cancer."

"We're not only going to protect health care because I think protecting health care is not enough. We need to invest in cures, and these motherf**kers are firing cancer doctors."

The California politician then positioned Democrats as having a contrasting view of wanting cures for the disease, while stating Republicans actually support people having cancer.

"So we have a real clean contrast. We're for cures. They're for cancer. Right? Like, so, like, that's why you should trust us because 40% of Americans are going to get a phone call from a doctor to say, 'I'm sorry. You have cancer.' And so if it doesn't come to you, it's going to come to someone you know."

The 44-year-old added, "And so you want the party that believes in your health care and that you have a right to fight it and not go broke."

House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) (R), June 4, 2024. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gabriel Victal, an editor for conservative content creators like Bodittle, told Blaze News Swalwell seemingly has no qualms about using "deceptive tactics" to gaslight voters.

"Using cancer against uneducated voters is an insane thing to do. Most Republicans today and most Democrats of past were rightfully skeptical of the pharmaceutical industry, but it seems a lot of liberals of today defend it like it's a religion."

While Victal said Charlamagne has done well in platforming some voices he disagrees with, he has still "proven time and time again that he will also platform people who have terrible takes, like Eric Swalwell."

