Human smugglers use TikTok to promote illegal border crossings from Canada to US: Report

Human smugglers are reportedly using social media platforms to brazenly advertise their illegal border crossing services from Canada to the United States.



The New York Post reported on Saturday that it discovered several TikTok accounts created by smugglers in Canada to promote their illicit trafficking businesses. While some accounts have been quickly reported and removed, new ones continue to appear on the platform, the outlet noted.

'The service was outstanding.'

The report found that smugglers charge foreign nationals up to $5,000 for illegally crossing into the U.S. One social media post obtained by the outlet claimed to offer the "cheapest" price at $4,000.

The Post contacted a smuggler who stated that the illegal crossing service would cost $4,500 per person to travel from Montreal to New York.

"When you ready to go, send me your ID," the smuggler told the news outlet. He also advertised a "group walk" to help five foreign nationals illegally enter the U.S.

The advertisements primarily target Indian nationals, the news outlet stated.

A TikTok post from one account read, "CAD to USA."

"Montreal to New York," it continued. "Same day entry."

The post, which featured a photograph of four men and an image of an American flag, promised that the illegal journey would be "100 percent safe," boasting a "safe route" into the U.S.

It also stated that foreign nationals could pay after reaching their destination.

The Post reported that another social media post similarly read, "Payment after reach."

"100% safe," it added.

The smuggler services reportedly depart from Montreal; Brampton, roughly 30 miles outside of Toronto; and Surrey, approximately 22 miles from Vancouver.

Foreign nationals can be dropped off in upstate New York or Washington, according to the posts.

One smuggler detailed the journey as a two-hour car ride followed by a 25-minute walk through the forest before reaching New York.

The social media accounts included testimonials from "satisfied customers" who described the journey as "easy" and "comfortable," the Post reported.

"The service was outstanding, we have come through very easily," one testimonial reportedly read.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) told the Post, "The Department of Justice should investigate how these apps are being utilized for nefarious activity and get cooperation from the companies that operate them."

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) told Fox News Digital, "The danger is they're gonna go where we're not."

"The northern border has had hundreds of crossings from people on the terrorist watch list," he added. "[There's] a lot of border and a lot of distance between officers."