'I am going to kill Donald Trump': Smug Democrat candidate threatens death penalty in latest campaign trick
January 28, 2026
'I want to tell you what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump.'
While the Trump administration continues trying to put out real and proverbial fires started by Democrats, more are igniting across the country.
Now a Democratic candidate appears to be promising to kill the president as part of his campaign platform.
'That kind of vile comment makes it clear that Elliot Forhan is not qualified to be attorney general.'
On Tuesday, a video went viral of Ohio attorney general candidate Elliot Forhan (D) promising to "kill Donald Trump" if elected.
"I want to tell you what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump," Forhan, a former Ohio state representative, said in a video posted to Facebook.
Current Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R); Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
"I mean I'm going to obtain a conviction rendered by a jury of his peers at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, based on evidence, presented at a trial, conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process, resulting in a sentence, duly executed, of capital punishment," Forhan said in the video.
In the clip, he did not indicate which crimes worthy of the death penalty he thought President Donald Trump has committed.
The Republican attorney general candidate for Ohio, Keith Faber, promptly posted a response to Forhan's unhinged rant.
"That kind of vile comment makes it clear that Elliot Forhan is not qualified to be attorney general," Faber said. "Look, it is important that [gubernatorial candidate] Amy Acton and the other Democrats on the ticket call him out for such conduct."
This isn't the first time Forhan has faced public scrutiny for his rhetoric. Just days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Forhan made a Facebook post that said, "Violence is wrong. F**k Charlie Kirk."
Faber didn't miss his chance to remind people of that vile comment from Forhan: "Add to that his recent celebration of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and you see just what kind of individuals the Democrats are running for attorney general."
Forhan has also faced backlash and professional consequences for what some have alleged to be "erratic and abusive" behavior involving a female constituent and others, according to a 2023 article by Fox News.
Forhan was never charged with a crime, though he was stripped of his legislative privileges and committee assignments as an Ohio legislator in the last General Assembly amid allegations and an investigation into his conduct, according to Statehouse News Bureau last February.
The primary election in Ohio will be held on May 5.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
