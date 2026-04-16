Idaho derails teachers' unions' taxpayer-funded gravy train

American teachers' unions are notorious for political meddling, holding schools hostage, and transforming children into leftist foot soldiers.

Idaho decided that not one more dollar of taxpayer funds should go toward supporting such radical organizations — then on April 10, it made that prohibition law.

'That's just restoring neutrality.'

House Bill 516a, which was introduced in January, prohibits school districts — including specially chartered districts — or their agents or representatives from using or authorizing the use of taxpayer funds to support teachers' unions.

They may not, for instance,

deduct dues, fees, fines, or contributions from the pay of a professional employee on behalf of a union;

increase a teacher's compensation in order that the difference or some part of it could be used to pay toward teachers' union or affiliate dues;

provide more personal or contact information of a teacher to a teachers' union than permitted under state law;

require an employee to meet, communicate, or listen to a teachers' union or its affiliate;

distribute union communications or membership solicitations;

contribute funds or blow money on behalf of a union or its affiliate; and

provide, except in certain cases, any form of compensation or paid leave to a public employee so they can partake in union activities.

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Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Individuals who knowingly violate this law can be fined up to $1,500, unless he or she is a re-offender, in which case the fine is increased to $2,500.

The bill was passed in a 59-10 vote in the state House, passed by the state Senate on April 1 in a 20-14 vote, and ratified by Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) on April 10. The law takes effect on July 1.

Little noted, "While local and state teachers' associations do important work, they remain private organizations that currently receive taxpayer-funded support not extended to other private entities. House Bill 516a addresses that imbalance."

The governor did, however, express some concern that the new law contains language that may "lead to increased scrutiny of a teacher's actions purely based on their affiliation with their local association" and have a "chilling effect on school districts' ability to collaborate with their local association on professional development and charitable work in the community."

Layne McInelly, president of the Idaho Education Association, which endorsed Little ahead of the 2018 election, is less than thrilled about the new law.

McInelly claimed that the governor "ignored his better angels, signed this terrible bill into law," and somehow left students and teachers "worse off."

Maxford Nelsen, director of research at the Freedom Foundation, told Center Square, "By getting school districts out of this business of using taxpayer funds, collect union dues and prop up teachers' union activity — that's just restoring neutrality."

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